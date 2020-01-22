pune, Maharashatra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the pre-press for packaging market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global pre-press for packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, due to several factors, about which, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in pre-press for packaging market report.



Pres-press is term used in the packaging and printing industries for processes between creating print layouts and the final printing. Pre-press for packaging consists of various services such as artwork and consultations, color management, digital proofing, etc. Color management is anticipated to create significant incremental opportunities during the forecast period. Moreover, packaging manufactures are focusing on color management services to obtain color consistency across all devices. For instance, Rotimpress, a pre-press for packaging service provider, has adopted a color management system with improved ink coverage, better print results, as well as reduced time on customer file preparation.



Growing Digital Printing Technologies Shaping Opportunities for Pre-press for Packaging Market



Digital printing technology is making improvements in the quality of prints and lithographic, and flexographic printing technology providers are slowly shifting to digital printing. For instance, Quint Company, a producer of Flexographic Photopolymer printing plates, focuses on digital plates that are more finely tuned than conventional/analog plates. This, in turn, would help expand the digital printing segment in the pre-press for packaging market during 2019-27.



Pre-press for packaging service providers are adopting advanced printing technologies to attract flexible and rigid packaging manufacturers. Moreover, consumers have shown preference for folding cartons, which are mainly printed from digital printers. They are attracted to digital printed cartons that can be used for various applications such as food packaging, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, electronics goods, etc. Digital printing technology is also preferred in pre-press for packaging due to its capability of printing on various substrates. The trend of substrate printing on wood, glass, aluminum, etc., will create an opportunity for pre-press for packaging options in the future.



Pre-press for packaging is a competitive market. Manufacturers have been seeking new technologies to create effective designs of products since the last few years. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India have seen considerable expansion in the flexible packaged consumer goods and corrugated rigid packaging industry. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Therefore, Asia Pacific is expected to account for nearly one-third of the global pre-press for packaging market during the forecast period. The growth is further supported by the rising middle class, which, in turn, will increase the consumer market.