Pre-Printed Liners Market Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

The pre-printed liners market is expected to witness considerable progress during the upcoming decade due to the evolving packaging landscape. Regulatory changes coupled with rapidly shifting packaging requirements of various industrial domains are projected to play a key role in shaping the growth of the global pre-printed liners market during the forecast period. Past, ongoing, and innovations that are lined up in the pipeline are likely to provide considerable opportunities to the players operating in the current pre-printed liners market landscape. The advent of digital printing and finishing is playing a key role in transforming the packaging of various substrate categories, including folding cartons, labels, and flexible films– a factor that is likely to boost the adoption of pre-printed liners during the assessment period.



The augmenting interest in customized packaging concepts is another factor that is likely to provide a considerable boost to the growth of the global pre-printed liners market. Moreover, the adoption of pre-printed liners in high volume packaging programs due to cost-efficiency is one of the major factors that is expected to drive the growth of the market for pre-printed liners during the assessment period. As more number of brands, particularly in the food & beverages sector are increasingly focusing on improving the quality of their packaging, the demand for pre-printed liners is likely to witness a steady growth in the forthcoming years.



High Demand for Rigid Packaging Solutions to Drive Market Growth



Over the past few years, packaging has emerged as one of the key areas wherein several brands are investing resources to establish a solid foothold in the pre-printed liners market. The increasing consumer demand for visually appealing and engaging packaging is one of the primary factors that is expected to boost the demand for pre-printed liners in the upcoming years. Furthermore, as the packaging of a product continues to play a key role in influencing the purchase decisions of consumers, a number of brands mainly in the food & beverages sector are increasingly willing to explore new packaging ideas and concepts.



While the food & beverages sector is projected to remain one of the most prominent end users of pre-printed liners, the increasing demand for pre-printed liners from the cosmetic, personal care, and healthcare sectors is expected to provide lucrative opportunities. The rising demand for tamperproof and tamper-evident packaging features to avoid adulteration and tampering of products is another factor likely to fuel the demand for pre-printed liners during the assessment period.



Demand from Healthcare Sector to Remain High amid COVID-19 Pandemic



The demand for pre-printed liners, particularly from the healthcare sector is expected to remain steady amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing demand for robust, safe, reliable, and tamper-proof packaging solutions for different medicines, liquids, medical apparatus, equipment, and chemicals is one of the primary factors that is likely to boost the adoption of pre-printed liners for the healthcare packaging applications. Stringent regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic pertaining to medical supply and food packaging are expected to have a strong influence on the overall growth trajectory of the global pre-printed liners market in 2020. Market players are expected to improve the quality of their products and continue to explore the potential of deploying different technologies.



Analysts' Viewpoint



The global pre-printed liners market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for rigid packaging solutions from food & beverages, cosmetics, personal care, and healthcare sectors. In addition, the increasing focus on customized and rigid packaging solutions is another major factor that will augment the demand for pre-printed liners in the upcoming years. Market players are projected to assess the evolving packaging trends, and offer products and services in line with these trends to gain a competitive edge.



Pre-printed Liners Market: Overview



According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global pre-printed liners market for the forecast period of 2020-2028, the market is estimated to be propelled due to high exposure to modern retail channels and the aspiration among a strengthening middle class to engage with global brands and shopping habits

The global pre-printed liners market is expected to clock a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Pre-printed liners enables the surface such as paper to be printed before corrugation, thereby ensuring high quality finishing which is one of prominent advantages of pre-printed liners.

Development in Organized Retail Sector to Augment Demand for Pre-printed Liners Market



The organized retail sector is experiencing a healthy evolution across the globe and is expected to advance rapidly. Consumers are interested in buying products from supermarkets and retails stores. Changing lifestyles coupled with rising per capita disposable income are estimated to fuel the growth of the retail market.

The global pre-printed liners market is anticipated to be driven by the organized retail sector. Moreover, expansion of the end-use industry has stimulated several allied sectors such as specialty packaging, which boosts market growth for pre-printed liners. Manufacturers are also offering advanced packaging solutions to brand owners, which ultimately contributes to the growth of the pre-printed liners market.

Massive changes in merchandizing with the advent of big box stores, centralized checkout, and Internet selling, are changes that have essentially introduced the need for attractive advertisement and brand placement in the retail stores emphasizing on the packages capability to sell itself and the product within.

Restricted Scope of Recycling to Hinder Growth of Pre-printed Liners Market



Recycling of packaging waste has become more challenging with the increasing complexity of packaging formats, especially in the food & beverages sector. Food packaging accounts for the highest share in packaging when compared to other end-use applications. Furthermore, the demand for convenient and lightweight packaging has resulted into complex structures that are difficult to recycle. Recycling requires analysis of the structure in order to be categorized and segregated. Segregation allows these components to be further converted into recycled resins.

Recyclable barrier coatings are growing at the expense of wax-based alternatives. Besides this, packaging products made up of multiple raw material combinations makes the recyclability process difficult impacting negatively on the environment. Furthermore, use of inks, which are made of various chemicals release toxic byproduct, which is harmful to the marine and terrestrial life. This might limit the market growth of pre-printed liners.

Pre-printed Liners Market: Key Findings



Among products, unbleached pre-printed liners segment is estimated to account for more than 2/3rd of the revenue share by the end of 2020 and is likely to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1,739 Mn by the end of next eight forecast years

Among print types, rotogravure printer segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4%

Flexographic printer is anticipated to account for more than 3/5th of the market share by value by the end of the forecast period

Food segment, among other end-uses, is estimated to account for more than half market share by revenue by the end of the year 2028

Chemical & fertilizer segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% and create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 172 Mn by the end of 2028

In terms of market share, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the dominating region in the global pre-printed liners market, owing to the increasing demand from FMCG and healthcare industry



Pre-printed Liners Market: Competition Landscape



TMR analysed that the global pre-printed liners market is highly competitive, owing to a large number of local players in the market. This completion among key players is carefully studied based on developments, strategies, and segmental revenue of the company.



TMR Group includes outlines of key players in the latest pre-printed liners market study, which includes

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith Plc

WestRock Company

Packaging Corporation of America

The Packaging People PTY LTD

International Paper

Visy Industries

Paper Australia Pty Ltd

Rayven, Inc.

Packaging Technologies Inc.



TMR distinguished these pre-printed liners market players as per their segmental earnings into different tier slabs. Among these players, Smurfit Kappa Group, WestRock Company, and DS Smith Plc have been identified as Tier 1 companies. Tier 2 players include Packaging Corporation of America, International Paper, and The Packaging People PTY LTD.



Impact on COVID-19 on Pre-printed Liners Market



The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a deep impact on the buying behaviour of consumers. The pandemic is anticipated to change how and what the customers buy. This would lead to structural changes, and would stress on the importance of agility and brands being relevant for customers.

End-use industries such as beauty & personal care has been hit hard by the pandemic whilst food & beverages, healthcare, and home care industries have witnessed increase in demand during the pandemic



COVID-19 has led to drastic shift in the buying channels for customers. The current crisis is driving consumers to explore wide range of engagement and consumption options, which create a lasting impact. The shift to e-Commerce is accelerating substantially. Further, significance of buying and manufacturing locally is forecast to open doors for many domestic players in the market.



e-Commerce channels create high importance on packaging of products so that customers can connect to brands, which can help brand owners to retain long-term loyalty



Pre-printed liners market is forecast to boost by witnessing changes associated with improvement in designs, material, and prints, which can attract customers, thereby having a positive impact on the pre-printed liner market in the long-run



