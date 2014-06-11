Pre-Release of Enemy Dawn Game App

Greenwich, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the Nazis invasion of Poland. This event led to World War II and is being commemorated with the pre-release of a new app game called “Enemy Dawn” being released by Simplus Technologies Group.



As a soldier in the Polish Army, you command a mobile rocket launcher to defend Poland against an onslaught of enemy weapons. You engage against Ju-87 Stuka Aircraft streaking across the sky, panzer tanks and battleships.



Enemy Dawn has five levels of game play with mild violence and is expected to be release by July, 2014.



This new app is a single player action game. There will be free and paid versions of the game released initially for the iPad and iPhone.



Simplus Technologies Group has had great success with previous apps, launching their first app called Turbcast which was designed for fearful fliers. The Turbcast app was featured in the USA Today Newspaper and briefly made the top 100 category in the Apple Store.



Simplus is a small company with several employees that is a leader in mobile app development and multimedia, and they are confident our first game app Enemy Dawn will be a major hit. After successful beta testing, we received great feedback and notice that player reaction to the game was addicting.



Watch our trailer videos on YouTube for a glance of what to anticipate.



Feel free to sign up for email alerts for game release dates at http://www.enemydawn.com



Contact: Ceosimplus // Greenwich , CT, USA // Eric Simmons, email: enemydawn1939@gmail.com, 877 787-0607