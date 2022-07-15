Prebiotic Ingredients Market Emerging Trends and Developments by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2022 -- The prebiotic ingredients market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 10.9 Billion by 2027, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period. Wide uses of prebiotics as nutraceutical ingredients and increased awareness: these two factors have acted as major drivers for the growth of this market. The high R&D cost and stringent regulations by the government have acted as a challenge to the market. In recent years, the trend for prebiotics has been incorporating these ingredients in food and beverage items. Thus, making the food and beverage segment the largest one in 2022.



The oligosaccharides subsegment in the By type segment is estimated to account for the second largest market share in the prebiotic ingredients market.

Oligosaccharides are the most common prebiotic ingredients used in pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical applications. FOS, GOS and MOS are the main types of oligosaccharides that are used commercially. Companies such as KYOWA HAKKA BIO(Japan) and Tereos(France) offer oligosaccharides to be used as nutraceuticals and potential pharmaceutical ingredients. The oligosaccharides market is projected to grow from 2,529.8 USD million in 2022 to 4,394.1 USD million in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.



The dietary supplements subsegment in the application segment is projected to grow at second highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period

Nutritional supplements along with infant and specialty nutrition have been considered under the category of "dietary supplements" for this study. Dietary supplements that contain prebiotic ingredients have many digestive and general health benefits such as improvement in the balance of the gut microflora, improvement of intestinal functions such as bulking and regularity, increase calcium absorption & improvement in bone density.



Human milk naturally contains 5 to 10g/l of prebiotics in the form of oligosaccharides. The use of prebiotic ingredients in infant nutrition helps infants overcome infections by building immunity, resisting gastrointestinal problems, increasing mineral absorption and lessening the tendency to become obese.



The vegetables subsegment in the by source segment is estimated to account for the highest CAGR growth in the prebiotic ingredients market during the forecast period.

Vegetable such as garlic, dabdelion greens, leek, onion, asparagus and peas contain optimum amounts of prebiotics to be extracted and used commercially. Raw dandelion greens and garlic have a higher prebiotic content than other vegetables, amounting to 24.3% and 17.5% of prebiotic fiber content by weight, respectively. Inulin is found in dandelion greens, while garlic contains both fructooligosaccharide(FOS) and inulin.



Europe is projected to account for the largest share in the prebiotic market during the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market for prebiotic ingredients, with a value of USD 2,120.1 million in 2021. This growth is due to the ban on antibiotic growth promoters imposed by the European Union back in 2006. Since then, prebiotics has been majorly used by feed manufacturers in additives for animal growth and nutrition. There are companies, such as FrieslandCampina (Netherland) and Nexira (France), which offer prebiotic ingredients for animal feed and human consumption purposes.



Europeans are health conscious and analyze ingredients used by companies carefully. They are aware of healthy and functional ingredients and are looking for food products derived from natural sources. This high level of awareness has resulted in the demand for low-calorie and low-fat foods to be consumed in the region.



Key players in this market include Beneo (Germany), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Friesland Campina (Netherlands), Ingredion (US), Samyang Corp (South Korea), Beghin Meiji (France), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Yakult (Japan), Kerry PLC (Ireland), Fronterra Ltd. (New Zealand), Royal Cosun (Netherlands), Roquette Frères (France), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Taiyo International Inc. (US), Alland & Robert (France), Nexira (France), Prenexus Health (US), Vitalus Nutrition Inc. (Canada), and Clasado Ltd. (UK). These companies use strategies, such as expansions & investments, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.



