Prebiotic Ingredients Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

A new market report titled "Prebiotic Ingredients (FOS, GOS, MOS, Inulin) Market for Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements & Animal Feed - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," by Transparency Market Research observes that the prebiotics demand was worth USD 2.3 billion in 2012 and is estimated to reach USD 4.5 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2012 and 2018. Europe is the global revenue leader in prebiotics and dominates the demand for these products.



The global demand for prebiotic ingredients was dominated by inulin, accounting for over 40% of the overall market in 2011. However, mannan oligosaccharides (MOS) are expected to be the fastest-expanding of all prebiotic ingredients, growing at a volume based CAGR of 10.3% between 2012 and 2018.



With respect to application areas for prebiotic ingredients, food & beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed are the major markets where prebiotic sales have seen tremendous potential. Prebiotic demand for food & beverage applications is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion in 2018. Dietary supplements, although a more recent trend, have also picked up pace in the past few years and prebiotic ingredients find applications in food supplements, nutritional supplements, infant formulae and specialty nutrients, all of which are well established markets in the present scenario. Analysis shows that the infant formulae market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2012 and 2018.



The most recent application for prebiotics has been in the animal feed sector as pet food has become a highly lucrative market of late thus providing a larger consumer base for prebiotic ingredients. Prebiotic demand for animal feed applications is expected to cross 70,000 tons by 2018.



Traditionally, Europe has been the largest consumer of prebiotic ingredients owing to increased awareness of the positive effects of prebiotics on human health. The amount of market penetration of prebiotic ingredients has been so high in the region that even economic downfall has not adversely affected product sales. The region is doing well in terms of sales volumes and revenues and is expected to be a market leader over other regions in the world. Europe prebiotics demand is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion in 2018. Asia Pacific is the other major consumer and with expansions and new products being released in the region by various ingredient manufacturing companies, is expected to remain a strong market in coming years as well. Asian demand for prebiotic ingredients is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% from 2012 to 2018.



Some of the notable companies that manufacture prebiotic ingredients are Abbott Laboratories, BENEO-Orafti SA, Bright Food (Group) Corporation Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Kraft Foods Group, Inc., FrieslandCampina Domo, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Parmalat S.p.A., Roquette Freres, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Many of these companies have undertaken forward integration and have their own line of food & beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed products. Some of these companies also source their ingredients to other food manufacturers who then incorporate prebiotic ingredients into their products.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of prebiotics in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of prebiotic ingredient and product manufacturers, product sales, and trend analysis of segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product application and geographical segments of the prebiotics market and provides detailed analysis of revenue and volume, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered.



