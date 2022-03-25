Prebiotic Ingredients Market Worth $10.9 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- The report "Prebiotic Ingredients Market with Covid-19 Impact by Type (Oligosaccharides, Inulin, & Polydextrose), Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, & Animal Feed), Source, Brand, Functionality, Bacterial Activity and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is estimated at USD 6.3 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2027.



There is a trend of "general wellbeing" that is trending in Europe has attributed for a large market share for this region. And this trend is one of the factors fueling the market for prebiotic ingredients as these ingredients are majorly used for the general goodness of health. As high-fat foods are associated with obesity and diabetes, food & beverage companies are innovating to produce various low-fat foods to meet consumer demand. Hence, this consumer push for better foods is driving the nutraceutical ingredients market in Europe.



The growing food & beverage industry is demanding a large number of nutraceutical ingredients to be used in food products. The inclination toward a healthy diet and demand for dietary ingredients are also increasing. These factors are leading to the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market, which in turn is driving the prebiotic ingredients market in the UK.



The inulin segment by type is projected to achieve the fastest growth in the prebiotic ingredients market.



Easier sourcing of raw material for the extraction of inulin has attributed for a higher market share and faster growth rate. Chicory roots, the major source is widely cultivated across the globe and proliferation of products of high value in the market has paved way for increase arable land for inulin. Inulin has also demonstrated fewer production barriers for the manufacturers as it can be easily incorporated in the processing of finished food products without altering its taste and texture. Another factor boosting the segmental growth are the low prices in the market. Oligosacchrides and polydextrose are pitched at higher prices making it less affordable for small & medium sized players.



By source, the roots segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the prebiotic ingredients market



Roots such as raw chicory root (cichorium intybus), jicama root (pachyrhizus erosus), Jerusalem artichoke root (helianthus tuberosus), black salsify root (scorzonera hispanica), Andean yacon root (smallanthus sonchifolius), and burdock root (arctium lappa) have a higher prebiotic content. Raw chicory root contains maximum prebiotic fiber, that is, inulin, among all other roots. Chicory roots have also been linked to curing pulmonary diseases or tuberculosis, cancer, cough, and wounds. It is sometimes also used as a coffee substitute. Abundant availability and higher yield from roots has attributed for a higher market share across the globe.



The food & beverage segment by application is projected to account for the largest market share of the prebiotic ingredients market over the forecast period.



Prebiotic ingredients can be easily incorporated into daily diets through dairy, bakery, meat, cereal, and confectionery foods; they do not change the texture or taste of these products when used as an additional ingredient.



The regular consumption of prebiotics increases immunity & reduces risks of certain diseases and conditions such as diarrhea, osteoporosis, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and colon cancer. Increased healthy snacking trend has paved way for a variety of food products incorporated with prebiotic ingredients in the market which has grabbed consumer attention.



The role of prebiotic ingredients in the development of cognitive functions in infants has spurred its demand in the infant nutrition category. Moreover, geriatric population is also exploring natural options in food to boost immunity and recover from other disorders which has supported its demand in the clinical nutrition category.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest market growth.



The Asia Pacific region is an emerging and the second-largest market for prebiotic ingredients after Europe. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the rapid economic growth, which is driving the demand for quality food & beverage and feed, especially in China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and South Korea, which, in turn, drives the demand for nutrition fortified or functional food products. Increasing disposable income of the large population in this region is also paving way for the growth of premium products such as prebiotics in Asia Pacific.



Key players in this market include Beneo (Germany), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Friesland Campina (Netherlands), Ingredion (US), Samyang Corp (South Korea), Beghin Meiji (France), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Yakult (Japan), Kerry PLC (Ireland), Fronterra Ltd. (New Zealand), Royal Cosun (Netherlands), Roquette Frères (France), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Taiyo International Inc. (US), Alland & Robert (France), Nexira (France), Prenexus Health (US), Vitalus Nutrition Inc. (Canada), and Clasado Ltd. (UK). The prebiotic ingredients market is a consolidated one as some global companies own larger production facilities and supply the majority of the prebiotic ingredients to consumers across the globe. Multiple companies are patenting their technologies and launching new products in the market. These technologies are majorly focused on developing prebiotic ingredients from unconventional sources, such as non-GMO plants and fruits & vegetable wastes.



