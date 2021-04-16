New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- The global Prebiotics market is expected to reach USD 8.04 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly contributed by the increase in use of prebiotics in dairy products, especially in infant food.



The demand for prebiotics in the pharmaceutical industry as a health prevention of gastrointestinal (GI) disorder, for relieving patients from diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, will also drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the changing lifestyles in the emerging economies, due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income will also have a positive impact on the market. Some of the notable trends that are affecting the market growth are, increasing interest towards higher fiber consumption, growing obesity concern, coupled with the growing trend of burning surplus calories.



The report puts forward an exclusive assessment of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Prebiotics market. The viral outbreak has devastated the global business scenario, affecting the manufacturers and buyers involved in this industry negatively. The report thus discusses the unprecedented impact of the outbreak and the consequent lockdown restrictions on the global market. Furthermore, the report is intended to offer essential details about the growth-inducing factors, shortcomings, threats, and lucrative opportunities available for all the vendors and companies participating in this industry.



Competitive Overview:



The global Prebiotics industry is highly consolidated due to the presence of several renowned companies that are keen on enhancing their market footprint. The leading companies functioning in the business sphere are profiled on the basis of their product portfolios, product differentiation, product price, quality, brand, etc. As per industry experts, the market players these days are increasingly shifting their focus towards product customization and effective customer interaction. Several varying operating patterns of these vendors, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, have been depicted in this report. The leading vendors profiled in the report include Sensus, Cosucra, Beneo, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Friesland Campina Domo, Nissin, Ingredion, Clasado BioSciences, NFBC, Danisco, Tate and Lyle, Roquette, Wacker, Baolingbao, Beghin Meiji, QHT, Nikon Shikuhin KaKo, Hayashiabara, and Longlive, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Prebiotics Market on the basis of product type, formulation, application, and region:



Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



FOS

Inulin

MOS

GOS



Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Food & beverages

Dietary supplements

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals



Regions Covered in This Report:



· North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)



· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)



· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)



· Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Key highlights of the report:



1. The latest report based on the global Prebiotics market includes an elaborate list of the company profiles of the leading market players.



2. The report emphasizes various aspects, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and technological capabilities of these market players.



3. The report emphasizes the primary application areas of the global market and therefore provides a precise account of the market to enable the interested readers to gain crucial insights into the global market mechanism.



4. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Prebiotics market and includes expert opinions on the Prebiotics industry.



5. The report elucidates vital information about investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and the leading companies operating in this market.



6. The report is inclusive of a detailed study of the intensely competitive landscape of the market.



7. Moreover, the report is intended to help the businesses engaged in this sector with effective decision-making and further provide them with helpful insights into the global market.



