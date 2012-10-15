Precious Little Prints Launches a New Line of Fingerprint Jewellery

Lincolnshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Children leave an everlasting impression on their parents’ and family’s hearts, providing them with lots of laughs, love and joy. As their children grow, most parents would like to find ways to honor them and keep them close to their hearts.



UK-based retailer, Precious Little Prints, has just released a new line of fingerprint jewellery, allowing parents to wear their child’s actual fingerprint around their neck or wrist at all times. Available in a wide range of shapes and sizes, the new fingerprint jewellery starts at just £20 and includes a fingerprint impression and an inscription of the child’s name or initials, depending on preference.



Whether a parent is looking for the perfect present for a relative or a close family friend or a husband is interested in giving his wife a heartfelt surprise, fingerprint gifts make the ultimate keepsake.



Customers can choose from heart-shaped fingerprint charms in a variety of sizes, rectangle-shaped fingerprint jewellery key rings, personalized fingerprint cufflinks and more, all available in sterling silver. People can also represent more than one child with the company’s selection of double and triple key rings and charms.



According to Precious Little Prints, “Our new line of fingerprint jewellery helps people create lasting imprints of their children and allows them to keep them close always. All of our products are made with the highest quality materials.”



To get started, customers can purchase their choice of a fingerprint pendant, cufflinks or key ring and Precious Little Prints will send out a fingerprint kit. The kit allows people to provide the inscription details and shows them how to capture their child’s fingerprint. Once completed, customers can send in their kit and Precious Little Prints will create their customized piece of jewellery.



In addition to their new line of fingerprint jewellery, Precious Little Prints also offers footprint and handprint jewellery, dog tags, charms that fit Pandora bracelets and paw print jewellery. The company also features a unique line of “Little Artist” key rings, cufflinks and dog tag charms that allow parents and family members to have their child’s drawings permanently captured and turned into a silver keepsake to treasure forever.



For more information about the company’s new line of fingerprint jewellery or other available products, visit http://www.preciouslittleprints.co.uk/ShowCategory.php?CategoryID=Fingerprint-jewellery-1



About Precious Little Prints

Precious Little Prints features a wide range of fingerprint, handprint and footprint jewellery, including charms for necklaces and bracelets, cufflinks and key chains. The company actually allows customers to capture a handprint, fingerprint or footprint with their easy-to-use kits and imprints the image on a high-quality piece of silver jewellery.