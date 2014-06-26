Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- The Precious Metals Mining in Indonesia to 2020 report comprehensively covers the country’s historical and forecast data on total gold mine production to 2020, and production and reserves by geographical region. The report also includes drivers and restraints affecting the industry, profiles of major gold mining companies, and information on the major active, exploration and development projects and regulations governing the industry.



Executive summary



Indonesia was amongst the world’s top ten producers of gold with estimated production of 2,362,900 ounces in 2013. A substantial amount of Indonesia's gold originates from Papua, Sumbawa, Sulawesi, Banten and North Sumatra, Central and East Kalimantan and the North Maluku provinces.



Scope



The report contains an overview of the Indonesian precious metals mining industry together with the key growth factors and restraints affecting the country’s precious metals mining industry. It also provides detailed information about production, prices, reserves, reserves by regions, competitive landscape, major active, exploration and development projects and trade. Also included is the country's fiscal regime, which includes governing bodies and relevant laws, rights and obligations of the mining companies, as well as key fiscal terms.



Reasons to buy



To gain an understanding of the Indonesian precious metals mining industry, the relevant drivers and restraining factors, historical and forecast production and the fiscal regime.



Key highlights



- Indonesia’s substantial amount of gold originates from Papua, Sumbawa, Sulawesi, Banten and North Sumatra, Central and East Kalimantan and the North Maluku provinces.



- According to the BPS Statistics Indonesia, the Indonesian mining and quarrying industry reported a growth rate of 1.6% for the third quarter of 2013 over the third quarter of 2012 and contributed up to 10.8% to the country’s GDP in the third quarter of 2013.



- Indonesia’s 2014 ban on mineral ore exports could result in lower export revenues in the short-to-medium term. Indonesia earns around US$5 billion per year through export revenue resulting from unprocessed minerals exports such as bauxite, copper and nickel ores and concentrates.



- There is a perceivable degree of higher regulatory risk in terms of foreign investment laws coupled with legal uncertainty stemming from conflicting or unclear laws, regulations and decrees.



Table of Contents



1 Executive Summary



2 Gold Mining in Indonesia

2.1 Country Overview

2.2 Mining Overview

2.3 Gold Mining in Indonesia – Drivers

2.4 Gold Mining in Indonesia – Restraints



3 Gold Mining in Indonesia – Reserves and Production

3.1 Reserves by Geographic Regions

3.2 Historical and Forecast Production

3.3 Total Production by Region/State

3.4 Gold Prices

3.5 Competitive Landscape

3.5.1 PT Freeport Indonesia

3.5.2 Newcrest Mining Ltd

3.5.3 PT Aneka Tambang Tbk

3.5.4 G- Resources Group Ltd

3.5.5 Archipelago Resources Plc

3.6 Total Production by Major Mines

3.7 Major Exploration and Development Projects

3.8 Indonesian vs. Global Gold Mine Production



