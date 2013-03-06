Precious Stones Making a Huge Come Back

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Gemstones never go out of fashion. These stones are more than good looking pieces of jewelry; they are assets that are passed on from one generation to another. Heirloom stones don’t just happen to be the most unique possession of any family, they are in fact classic stones whose brilliance and shine keeps on growing with time. Customers who are on the lookout for such unique pieces can visit gemstone site here.



Bello Jewels which is the country’s leader in the export of precious and semi-precious stones stocks many other jewelry options apart from gemstones. This company and its team of super talented designers bring style and purity together and create pieces that are simply out of this world.



Variety of the stones available and their authenticity is unparalleled and this is probably one of the many reasons why the company has reported to have witnessed a surge in exports this year. To view their collection, visit gemstone site here.



It is only a few times that customers who want to purchase gemstones get to explore the option of buying amazing, elegant and beautiful jewelry. With gemstones there is only so much one can do with the design part. But, the team at Bello Jewelry has taken it a notch above and delivered pieces that are stunningly attractive.



For those who are fascinated by gemstones, there is plenty to explore on this website. The company has more than ten years of experience in selling and exporting jewelry online. The range of products available with this company is vast. Right from semi-precious stones to 925 sterling silver jewelry to 14k-22k gold are available on the website.



Customers can have all this and more choice in categories like loose gemstones, loose natural diamonds, and necklaces including spiritual jewelry. The A- Z of jewelry is covered on Bello Jewels. Visit gemstone site here to know more.



Payment options available to customers offer an easy convenient and hassle free option and also enable payment through a PayPal account. Delivery is done right to the door step while customers get to access a plethora of shopping options sitting in the comfort of their home.



To know more about the website and its offerings, visit gemstone site here at http://www.bellojewelsonline.com



Media Contact

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road,Gurgaon, Haryana - 122 001 (India)