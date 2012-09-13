Precise Measurement of Consumption of Compressed Air and Gases

Engerwitzdorf, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Only with precise knowledge of compressed air and process gas costs can saving potential be understood. The new thermal flowmeters from E+E Elektronik (http://www.epluse.com) record the mass flow or corrected volume flow in your supply network with the highest possible precision, regardless of pressure or temperature. For example, consumption of compressed air, nitrogen, helium, CO2 or oxygen can be measured.



The EE771, EE772 and EE776 flowmeters enable extremely precise evaluation throughout the pipe network from the compressor through to the end consumer. Even the smallest volume flows are recorded accurately, which is a prerequisite for charging consumers exactly or locating leaks. Measurements can be carried out in pipes of DN15 (1/2") to DN300 (12") and with an operating pressure of 16 or 40 bar.



During development, special attention was paid to simple, cost-effective and, above all, safe assembly of the flowmeters. In this respect, the patented non-return protection device of the EE776 sets new standards for safety. The hot tap valve of the EE772 and the ball valve mounting fitting of the EE771 ensure that the flowmeters can be installed and removed very quickly in their operational state. This is a useful feature for periodic quality control and calibration. For pipes from DN40 (1 ½") this can even be done without interrupting the flow in the supply pipeline.



It is easy for the customer to adapt the flowmeter perfectly to its measurement task using the configuration software included in the delivery.



Two signal outputs are available to output the measured values. Depending on the application, these can be configured as an analogue output (current or voltage), switching output or pulse output for consumption measuring. The flowmeters are also optionally available with an integrated bus output, M-bus or Modbus RTU.



Martin Raab

E+E Elektronik Gmb

+43 7235 605-258

martin.raab@epluse.at

http://www.epluse.com