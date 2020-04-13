Precision Agriculture Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players Ag Leader, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, Deere

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Precision agriculture also known as site specific crop management (SSCM) and satellite farming is an advanced farming technique that utilizes several technologies such as GPS, GIS and remote sensing to collect crucial field related information, which is further analyzed to support grower's decisions with regard to crop fertilizing, planting, and harvesting.



In addition, sensors are placed throughout the field that measure temperature, nutrition level and humidity of the soil. Therefore, the technology eliminates manual human efforts by automating crucial processes including real-time farm monitoring and information sharing. The global Precision Agriculture Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Precision agriculture is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need of optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming, have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the productivity and crop yield. By offering technologies such as real-time farm monitoring, weather forecasting, optimal field requirements and similar others, precision agriculture enables the farmers to increase the yield with minimum human efforts and wastage. Moreover, the technology enables the farmers to manage their resources as well as access real time information through their smartphones, thereby offering greater mobility and ease of operation. However, major restraints of the market are affordability of the technology and lack of awareness about the benefits of precision agriculture among farmers, particularly in the developing countries.



Segment by Key players:

- Ag Leader

- AGCO Corporation

- AgJunction

- Deere

- Trimble

- CNH Industrial

- Derr Equipment

- DICKEY-John

- Monsanto

- MTS Systems

- Raven Industries



Segment by Type:

- Precision Automatic Control System

- Sensing And Monitoring Equipment

- Agricultural Management System



Segment by Application:

- Grain Planting

- Fruit Planting

- Vegetable Planting

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Precision Agriculture Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Precision Agriculture Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Precision Agriculture Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Precision Agriculture Market Forecast

4.5.1. Precision Agriculture Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Precision Agriculture Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Precision Agriculture Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Precision Agriculture Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Precision Agriculture Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Precision Agriculture Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Precision Agriculture Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Precision Agriculture Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Precision Agriculture Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Precision Agriculture Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Precision Agriculture Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Precision Agriculture Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



