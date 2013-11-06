Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Precision Coating Co., Inc.(PCCI), a Katahdin company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Natalya Koshnitsky as Director of Quality.



In this role, Natalya is responsible for PCCI’s Quality Management System (QMS) and its planned migration to ISO 13485:2012. Natalya comes to Precision from Avedro, where she held various quality management positions including Senior Quality Compliance Manager. Previous to this, she held Quality Assurance & Regulatory Assurance managerial positions with Orbital Therapy and NMT Medical.



“Natalya brings a wealth of experience and energy to this role,” said Bob Roche, “and her addition to the company rounds off a number of changes to add organizational depth and breadth to PCCI to prepare the company for both current and future needs.”



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating (http://www.precisioncoating.com) serves PTFE and related fluorocarbon coating needs of the medical device and highly engineered components markets. Precision Coating specializes in medical guide wires, core wires, ground wires, mandrels, hypotubes, coils and other devices that require tight tolerances and high yields. Precision Coating also provides customized PTFE-coated fiberglass fabrics, tapes and belts for many industrial applications. Precision Coating is a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries.



About Katahdin Industries, Inc.

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (katahdin-inc.com) provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Co., Inc., one of the largest fluoro-polymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market, and Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, a provider of hydrophilic lubricious coatings to medical device companies. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric, is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC, an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation provides hard coat anodizing solutions and licenses intellectual property to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.