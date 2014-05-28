Precision Coating to Attend MD&M East in New York

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Precision Coating Company, Inc (PCCI), a subsidiary of Katahdin Industries Inc. will be exhibiting at the upcoming MD&M East show in New York, NY from June 10th – 12th, 2014. Precision Coating Company, Inc. will showcase its medical wire coating technology in Jacob K. Javits Convention Center at Booth # 844. Precision Coating will also introduce Interlock Technology™, a solution addressing adhesion issues associated with industry wide use of zero-PFOA aqueous-based PTFE coatings. Located in Boston, the company is fully qualified to serve the demands of medical device manufacturers with complete process capability documentation and required controls.



Precision Coating specializes in PTFE coatings for medical devices including, guide wires, core wires, orthopedic wires, hypotubes, and forming mandrels. Precision Coating offers low friction PTFE coatings in multiple colors including black, blue, gray or green, with selective masking capabilities. Precision Coating is a global company serving the medical device for over 30 years, and it continues to stay ahead and find new ways of improving the coating process used in medical device manufacturing. According to Robert DeAngelis, President of PCCI, “We are excited to present our new pre-treatment process that ensures adhesion of reformulated zero-PFOA PTFE coatings. Our team has developed a novel approach to solve the adhesion issues surrounding the PFOA reformulation.”.



About Precision Coating

Precision Coating (www.precisioncoating.com) serves PTFE and related fluoropolymer coating needs of the medical device and highly engineered components markets. Precision Coating specializes in catheter guide wires, core wires, mandrels, hypotubes, coils and other devices that require tight tolerances and high yields. Precision Coating also provides customized PTFE-coated fiberglass fabrics, tapes and belts for many industrial applications. Precision Coating is a unit of Katahdin Industries.



About Katahdin Industries

Katahdin Industries Inc. (http://www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., one of the largest fluoropolymer coating applicators (PTFE) in the world, specializing in medical device coating applications. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric, is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Additional medical device coatings are provided through Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, a provider of hydrophilic coatings, very lubricious aqueous-based formulations. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC, an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polishing, passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.



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