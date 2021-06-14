Precision Entertainment Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New BLM Inspired Superhero Series

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2021 -- Precision Entertainment has proudly announced that it is launching the episodic adaptation of its short film 'Catch'. The new series is centered around the deaths of Black people in America at the hands of Police Officers. Writer/Director Adante Watts needed an outlet for his frustrations and is aiming to touch the lives of the millions of people worldwide facing racial inequality and police brutality. To introduce this project to the world, the Atlanta-based entertainment company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



"Here at Precision Entertainment, we strive to reinvigorate the creative aspect of filmmaking, in an effort to pave the way for a new generation of content creation and storytelling in a way that shows unity through diversity," said Watts, when introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The series was heavily inspired by the recent Black Lives Matter Movement and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will help the production company improve upon the final result of this inspiring production.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/precision/catch-the-series and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 1,500,000 and Precision Entertainment is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



Catch: The Series is an inspiring new series and the adaptation of short film 'Catch' by Precision Entertainment, an Atlanta-based American production company. The series is written by Adante Watts and it is inspired by the social injustice and racial inequality faced by the people of color.



