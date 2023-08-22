NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Precision Farming Management Software Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Precision Farming Management Software market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Granular, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Conservis Corporation (United States), Farmbrite (United States), Agrimap (New Zealand), Agworld (United States), FarmLogs (United States), NCrypted Technologies (India), Trimble Agriculture (United States), Chetu Inc. (United States)



Farm management software centralizes, manages, and optimizes the production activities and automates the recording and storage of farm data, monitors and analyzes farm activities and consumption, and tracks business expenses and farm budgets. Also, it can support farm financial management with accounting programs, farm planning and procurement functionality, and marketing and budgeting tools.



In 2020, Agrivi, one of the global market-leading farm management software companies, has launched two new products within its digital agriculture solution offering, Agrivi Precision Field, and Agrivi Farm Fleet.



Challenges:

Management of Data for Productive Decision Making and Lack of Standardization in the Precision Farming Industry



Influencing Market Trend:

Farm Labor Shortage and Average Farm Size Increase



Market Drivers:

Increasing Need of Real-Time Data Management through Cloud Computing, Government's Support to Adopt Modern Agricultural Techniques, Integration of Mobile Technology with Farming Techniques and Increasing Use of Agricultural Software for Maintaining Farm Efficiency



Opportunities:

Integration of Smartphone with Agriculture Hardware and Software Applications and High-Speed Internet Connectivity



Analysis by Application (Crop Management, Financial Management, Farm Inventory Management, Personnel Management, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Others), Deployment Type (Local/Web-based, Cloud-based), Pricing (Annual Subscription, Monthly Subscription)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Granular, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Conservis Corporation (United States), Farmbrite (United States), Agrimap (New Zealand), Agworld (United States), FarmLogs (United States), NCrypted Technologies (India), Trimble Agriculture (United States), Chetu Inc. (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players

The regional analysis of Global Precision Farming Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



In 2017, DuPont has acquired San Francisco-based Granular, Inc., a leading provider of software and analytics tools that help farms improve efficiency, profitability, and sustainability.



