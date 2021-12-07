Precision Farming Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : BASF, AGCO, John Deere

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2021 -- The Latest research coverage on Precision Farming Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Precision Farming is normally defined as an information and technology based farm management system to identify, analyze and manage variability within fields for optimum profitability, sustainability and protection of the land resource. In this method of farming, new information technologies can be used to make better decisions about many aspects of crop production. The precision farming includes looking at the increased efficiencies that can be realized by understanding and dealing with the natural variability found within a field. The main aim is not to obtain the same yield everywhere, but rather to manage and distribute inputs on a site specific basis to maximize long term cost or benefits. This approach of farming is helping many farmers worldwide to maximize the effectiveness of crop inputs.



On February 26, 2019 - BASF has expanded its pipeline of solutions for agriculture significantly and by 2028, will launch innovations with projected peak sales of more than â'¬6 billion. The pipeline contains a wealth of chemical and biological crop protection products, seeds and traits, as well as digital solutions. This will further strengthen the company's leading position in innovative and sustainable agriculture.

On December 12, 2018 - Planet, an integrated aerospace and data analytics company, and BASF today announced a commercial deal to deliver timely satellite imagery and data to European farmers to enable more effective agronomic decision making. BASF will use Planet's daily, global satellite imaging to develop analytics to power field zone metrics and insights for its digital farming platform, marketed under the xarvioTM brand.



BASF SE (Germany),AGCO Corporation (United States),AG Junction Inc. (United States),Syngenta AG (Switzerland),John Deere Co. (United States),Dickey-john Corporation (United States),Yara International ASA (Norway),E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (United States),Land O'lakes Inc. (United States),Raven Industries Inc. (United States)



by Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting), Technology (Geographic Information System, Telematics, Variable Rate Technology, Global Positioning System, Remote Sensing), Component (Hardware, Software, Services)



Rising Trend of Maximizing Farming Resources in a Sustainable Manner

Lucrative Farming Solutions



Introduction of Agricultural Drones

Usage of Big Data Analytics for Farm Data Management



Increasing Awareness Regarding IoT Devices and Advanced Analytics Among Farmers

Growing Concerns over Global Food Insecurity

Favorable Government Investments and Initiatives



Concerns Regarding Privacy and Protection



– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



