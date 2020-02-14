Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Summary



The following manufacturers are covered:

Deere & Company

Trimble

Agjunction

SST Development Group

Iteris

Raven Industries

AG Leader Technology

Conservis Corporation

Dickey-John

Farmers Edge

The Climate Corporation

Topcon Positioning Systems

Key Innovators

Granular

Aururas

Grownetics



This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Precision Farming Software , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.



Precision Farming Software market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)



By Type

Local/Web-Based

Cloud-Based



By End-User / Application

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Others



1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application



2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors



3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products



4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs



5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Manufacturers

12.Owens-Illinois Deere & Company

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Trimble

12.3 Agjunction

12.4 SST Development Group

12.5 Iteris

12.6 Raven Industries

12.7 AG Leader Technology

12.8 Conservis Corporation

12.9 Dickey-John

12.10 Farmers Edge

12.11 The Climate Corporation

12.12 Topcon Positioning Systems

12.13 Key Innovators

12.14 Granular

12.15 Aururas

12.16 Grownetics



