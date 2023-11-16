Precision Guided Munition Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Precision Guided Munition Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Precision Guided Munition market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), MBDA (France), Raytheon Technologies (United States), Thales Group (France), The Boeing Co. (United States), RafaelÂ Advanced Defense Systems Ltd (Israel), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd (Israel), Elbit Systems (Israel), Denel Dynamics (South Africa)



Definition:

The global precision guided munitions market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising global defense expenditure, the growing demand to minimise collateral damage caused by missiles & rockets, and the rising demand for short-range porecision guided munitions are some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market.



In August 2019, the Pentagon announced that it has awarded a multi-million contract to Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, hypersonic missile which is expected to be completed on 2022.



Market Trend:

- Modernization of Military Programs & Operations



Market Drivers:

- Rising Global Defense Expenditure

- The Growing Demand to Minimise Collateral Damage Propelling the Demand for Precision Guided Munitions

- The Rising Demand for Short-Range Precision Guided Missiles



Market Opportunities:

- Development of Hybrid Precision Guided Munitions



The Global Precision Guided Munition Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Tactical Missiles, Guided Rockets, Guided Ammunition, Loitering Munition), Application (Air-to-Air, Surface-to-Surface, Surface-to-Air, Air-to-Surface, Sea-to-Surface, Sea-to-Sea), Automation (Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic), Technnology (Infrared, INS, GPS, Radar Horning, Others)



Global Precision Guided Munition market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



