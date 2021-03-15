Precision Irrigation Market Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The Precision Irrigation study sheds light on industry profiles across several countries and regions. The extensive document is a rich source of information on market size, share and growth rate. The industry profiles discussed in the Precision Irrigation report further identifies market segmentation, profit, and competitive landscape and offers forecast information on industry performance and trends for the period, 2020 to 2027. The detailed report offers comprehensive analyses about a particular market situation within a geographic region.



The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing global population and the growing demand for agricultural production. Rising government initiatives such as subsidies and low-interest loans to increase the adoption of modern irrigation systems are expected to drive the demand for the system over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:



Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.



Key participants include The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.



Segmental Analysis



The global Precision Irrigation market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Precision Irrigation sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Precision Irrigation Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agricultural (open field, greenhouses)

Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)



Regional Segmentation;



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report encompasses Precision Irrigation market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Precision Irrigation industry



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Precision Irrigation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Precision Irrigation Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing need to reduce the consumption of water



4.2.2.2. Rising demand for efficient irrigation system



4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives to adopt modern irrigation systems



4.2.2.4. Increasing utilization of advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of the traditional irrigation system



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High technological cost of the system



4.2.3.2. Lack of skillsets and technical knowledge among farmers



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Precision Irrigation Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Sprinkler Irrigation



5.1.2. Drip Irrigation



5.1.3. Others



Chapter 6. Precision Irrigation Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Agricultural (open field, greenhouses)



6.1.2. Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)



Chapter 7. Precision Irrigation Market Regional Outlook



To Be Continued…!



