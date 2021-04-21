Precision Irrigation Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Grodan, Hortau, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Precision Irrigation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Precision Irrigation Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Precision Irrigation.



The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Aquaspy (United States),Crop Metrics (United States),Grodan (Netherlands),Hortau (United States),Hunter Industries (United States),Jain Irrigation Systems (India),Lindsay Corporation (United States),Nelson Irrigation (United States),Netafim (Israel),Rain Bird Corporation (United States)



Definition:

Precision Irrigation is one of the innovative technology which uses a precise amount of water wisely at the correct time and location in order to help farmers to achieve higher levels of crop yield in agricultural fields. The growth of precision irrigation has played an important role not only in reducing the amount of water need to maintain the yields of the crop and also stressed the need for new approaches for accuracy of irrigation scheduling and control. The growing need for water conservation is likely to drive the market for precision irrigation.



Market Trend:

Acceptance of Irrigation Systems with Internet Connectivity

Adoption of Technological Developments Such as GPS Monitoring Systems



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Better Quality of Crops and Yield of Various Crops

Increasing Attention towards Conservation of Water in the Places Facing with Scarcity of Water

Rising Environmental Awareness among the Farmers Coupled With the Regulatory Constraints on Water Use



Opportunities:

Integration of Smartphones with the Internet of Things (IoT) Devices and Software Applications

Rise in Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones in Precision Irrigation

Focus On Large Untapped Markets Such As China and India



The Global Precision Irrigation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation, Boom Irrigation), Application (Agriculture, Public Parks, Gardens & Household Lawns, Sport Grounds, Others), Offering Type (Hardware-Sensors, GPS/GNSS, Yield Monitors, Software, Services), Software & Service (Average Set-Up Service, Video Remote Interpreting Service, Annual Maintenance Service, Data Collection Service)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



