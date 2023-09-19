Precision Livestock Farming Market Future Growth Analysis Report Till 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2023 -- The precision livestock farming market is estimated to be USD 6.9 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2%. Some of the major factors contributing towards growth of precision livestock farming market includes surging deployment of IoT- and AI-enabled devices on livestock farm, rising labor costs leading to automation in livestock industry, increasing focus on real-time monitoring and early disease detection, and growing demand for quality dairy products across the globe due to increasing awareness among consumers towards protein-rich diet and health consciousness.



The major players in the precision livestock farming companies are DeLaval (Sweden), Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US), GEA Farm Technology (GEA Group) (Germany), Afimilk (Israel), and Lely International (Netherlands).



Market Dynamics:



Opportunity: Growing popularity of poultry robots and BSC smart cameras



A breakthrough in the precision livestock farming market is the emergence of poultry robots, which are used for several purposes such as monitoring, manure removal, egg collection, etc. Poultry robots have successfully received the attention of poultry farm owners and commercial poultry farms to facilitate poultry production with more precision. These robots can monitor flocks, detect dead birds, stress, and any other anomaly among poultry birds, and provide real-time information to farm operators. This could lead to better monitoring of birds, thereby improving farm hygiene, and bird comfort.



Challenge: Emergence & re-emergence of diseases and environmental concerns



Infectious diseases are quite common in the livestock farming industry. The African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak resulted in significant monetary losses in South Africa and hit its exports by 20%. Factors affecting livestock's health include the livestock house structure, ventilation, temperature management, feed, water supply, and other hygienic conditions. The resistance of poultry birds toward antibiotics is affecting the overall industry, and hence, the use of vaccines to prevent the spread of diseases can impact poultry farming. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the demand for meat is expected to rise by 73% between 2010 and 2030; the demand for milk is expected to rise by 58% during the same period. Due to the increasing demand for livestock products, more pressure on the environment is expected to be visible by 2030.



Key Players:



DeLaval (Sweden)



DeLaval is a leading provider of dairy farm technologies globally. The company has a diverse range of innovative products and solutions for automatic milking, which include milk meters, pulsators, milking machines, milk analyzers, VMS voluntary milking system, the state-of-the-art AMR automatic rotary milking solution, and Flow-Responsive Milking technology, among others. DeLaval provides products and services that assist farmers in increasing their profitability. As part of its holistic approach to sustainability, the company focuses on its products' environmental efficiency, carbon footprint, and the safety and welfare of animals and people. DeLaval focuses on organic growth strategies, such as product development, and inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions, to strengthen its market position. For instance, in July 2020, DeLaval announced the acquisition of milkrite | InterPuls from Avon Rubber. The company also boasts a strong geographic presence in the US and Europe, where consumers want greater transparency and animal welfare, so farmers must invest in technological solutions.



Allflex Livestock Intelligence (Subsidiary of MSD Animal Health) (US)



Allflex Livestock Intelligence is one of the leading providers of livestock monitoring and milking automation solutions. The company has a diverse product portfolio of livestock monitoring solutions that assist farmers in reproduction, health, and nutrition monitoring. The company has captured a significant global market share by providing diverse product offerings and a solid global presence. Allflex operates globally from different locations, including Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, and Israel. Farmers and several dairy farm organizations use these solutions to manage their herds efficiently and effectively. The company's solutions deliver farm livestock intelligence and actionable management information to farmers, enabling them to make on-time corrective decisions and safeguard animals' health and well-being with optimum production. Allflex also offers livestock identification solutions, livestock monitoring solutions, smart data solutions, and milking automation technologies.



GEA Farm Technology (GEA Group) (Germany)



GEA Group mainly focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches and developments to strengthen its position in the milking automation market. The company fosters product advancement and innovation by spending significantly on R&D activities. The company has powered North America's largest milking research facility in UBC with its milking robots to enhance and promote research and development activities in the dairy industry. The company also has a strong geographic footprint with operations in DACH and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North and Central Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. However, Europe contributes about ~60% of the company's revenue. Hence, GEA Group could consider focusing on other inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and acquisitions, to enter emerging markets with high-growth potential to capture a larger market share.



Regional Analysis:



The Americas is one of the largest markets for precision livestock farming technology. Several factors such as large herd size, technology penetration, government policies pertaining to livestock farming, progressive farmers, and the presence of several companies have paved the way for the development of the precision livestock farming market in the region. The adoption of advanced monitoring and farming techniques in the livestock segment is high in the Americas, especially in North America. Rising labor costs and increasing demand for milk and meat have resulted in the adoption of milking robots, precision feeding systems, livestock identification, monitoring, and tracking systems. In addition, poultry monitoring, and robotic systems are also witnessing heightened adoption in the region.