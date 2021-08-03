Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Precision Livestock Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Precision Livestock market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Lely International (Netherlands), DeLaval (Sweden), Fullwood Packo (United Kingdom), Allflex (Israel), GEA Farm Technology (Germany), Afimlik (Israel), BouMatic (United States), Dairymaster (Ireland) and Fancom (Netherlands)



What is Precision Livestock Market:

Precision livestock is a set of farming practices, including the use of advanced technologies, to deliver better results in livestock farming. Smart livestock farming aims to achieve more productive, efficient, and sustainable farm operations based on the effective use of digital technologies. The largest potential lies in individual animal monitoring and analysis, which is referred to as precision livestock farming (PLF). The demand for precision livestock increase in demand from society.



In July 2020, DeLaval has acquired milkrite | Intepuls. It is renowned company of United Kingdom. It provides milking point solutions to dairy farmers. This acquisition will enhance the product portfolio of DeLaval and strengthen its market presence.



Market Trend

- Growing Preference Advanced Farming over Traditional Farming



Market Drivers

- Growing Technological Advancement in Farming Has Created Demand

- Increasing Adoptions for Digital Farming



Opportunities

- Growing adoption of livestock monitoring technology in Emerging Countries



Restraints

- Limited Awareness regarding Precision Farming in Middle East and Africa



Challenges

- Stringent Government Regulations



The Global Precision Livestock Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Milking Robotics Systems, Precision Feeding Systems, Livestock Identification, Monitoring and Tracking Systems, Poultry Monitoring and Robotic Systems), Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding Management, Livestock Health and Behaviour Monitoring, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Services)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

- Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Precision Livestock Market Study Coverage:

- Evaluate Market Competitiveness; Analysing Major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and key business segments analysis of Precision Livestock market.

- Precision Livestock Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Precision Livestock Market Size by Region Precision Livestock Market, Profiles of players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, value chain, financials, and other development factors.



Important Sections Covered in Precision Livestock Market Report:

- Precision Livestock Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Precision Livestock Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Precision Livestock Market

- Precision Livestock Capacity and Production*, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

- Precision Livestock Supply (Production), Consumption, Export-Import* by Region (2021-2026)

- Precision Livestock Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Precision Livestock Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry Road map and value chain Market Factors Analysis.

** wherever applicable



