Precision Machined in South Carolina: MFGpartners.net Says 'Buy American'

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- From fabricated metal forms such as gates, fixtures, parts, brackets, railings, plates, bars, platforms and other custom-made metal products to all kinds of plastic molds and components, MFGpartners.net continues to grow nationally as the preferred resource for custom manufacturing services at http://www.mfgpartners.net/plastic-part-manufacturer Today the company is pleased to welcome businesses all over South Carolina in support of its 'Buy American' nationwide campaign intended to bring work back to local manufacturers and jobbing shops.



Susan Williams, spokeswoman for MFGpartners.net said the 'New Industrial Revolution' is here and the Palmetto State is the ideal location to gain support from US companies in the market for American made products such as fabricated steel, machined components, structural tubing, plastic molded parts and other custom manufactured products at http://www.mfgpartners.net/plastic-molded-parts According to Ms. Williams, AMSN has proudly gained the endorsement of numerous business owners in serving Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg, Mount Pleasant, Sumter, Greenville, Rock Hill, Florence, Hilton Head Island and other cities throughout South Carolina.



“There are small, medium and large machine shops profiled on the American Machine Shops Network ready to serve customers all over the country and globe in the market for plastic parts, molds, metal machined parts and full-service manufacturing support such as shearing, band sawing, heat treating, metalworking, AutoCAD® design, painting, finishing, metal rolling, milling, coating, grit blasting, welding, flame cutting, plastic injection molding and many other services at http://www.mfgpartners.net/plastic-injection-molding,” said Williams. She added, “When it comes to South Carolina they understand the importance of being made in the USA and the jobs, economic growth and prosperity it brings to businesses and American families.”



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net