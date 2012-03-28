Precision Machining Company Adds Powerful Laser Engraving Service

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- Antron Engineering & Machine recently added a 3-jaw chuck rotary attachment to their laser system. This gives the company more capabilities with laser engraving as they help clients by engineering and manufacturing parts that need marking and identification.



“This allows our engineers and technicians to mark pieces, parts, and components in a very accurate way,” said Antron’s Assembly Manager Michael Milani. “It can create a continuous mark around the part because it has 360 degree rotation capabilities and it can engrave from .050 to 5 inches depending on how something should be marked.”



The rotary add-on has various speeds that allow for a mark to be created quickly in raster or vector mode. It also has a tail stock support to help heavy, uniquely shaped, or long items stay in place while being engraved.



“This attachment can assist whether a client needs a prototype or a one-of-a-kind engraving for a complete line of products,” said Milani. “The engraving is high quality and ensures a professional mark each time.”



Antron’s laser system can use almost any graphic design that clients request, along with their unique bar coding, serial numbers, logo, or other information. By using the system in tandem with CAD software, Antron can provide one-of-a-kind engraving. And while the marking is being done, the technician can continue with other tasks to help a project move along very efficiently.



“Almost any engineered plastic or metal can be marked with this add-on,” said Milani. “That is what makes our services stand out from the competition.”



To learn more about precision machining and contract manufacturing at Antron Engineering & Machine Co. Inc., visit http://www.antroneng.com or call 1.877.225.2362.