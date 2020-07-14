Precision Medicine Market 2020 Business Opportunities for Manufacturers: Johnson & Johnson, IBM, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is "an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person." This approach will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. It is in contrast to a "one-size-fits-all" approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals.



Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.: Johnson & Johnson, IBM, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Roche, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Abbott Laboratories, Almac Group, Intel Corporation, Biomrieux Sa, Cepheid, Qiagen, Randox Laboratories, Healthcore



Precision medicine is one of the healthcare industry's most modernized trends, which has been showing tremendous progress in recent years. The healthcare industry's focus has shifted toward personalized medicine, also known since 2003 as precision medicine or individualized medicine with full human genome sequencing. This technological advancement offered a roadmap to incorporate new models of science, medicine and industry.



Major applications as follows:

Oncology

Neurosciences

Immunology

Respiratory

Others



Major Type as follows:

Diagnostics

Therapies



Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa



The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Precision Medicine market. Some of the questions are given below:



- What will be the size of the global Precision Medicine market in 2025?

- What is the current CAGR of the global Precision Medicine market?

- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

- Which application is projected to gain a lion's share of the global Precision Medicine market?

- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Precision Medicine market?

- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Precision Medicine market?



Table of Content



1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Precision Medicine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Precision Medicine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)



2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)



3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Johnson & Johnson

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Johnson & Johnson

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Johnson & Johnson

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 IBM

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of IBM

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of IBM

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 GE Healthcare

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of GE Healthcare

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of GE Healthcare

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Illumina

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Illumina

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Illumina

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Roche

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Roche

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Roche

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Novartis

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Novartis

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Novartis

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Abbott Laboratories

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Abbott Laboratories

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Abbott Laboratories

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Almac Group

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Almac Group

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Almac Group

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Intel Corporation

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Intel Corporation

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Intel Corporation

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Biomrieux Sa

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Biomrieux Sa

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Biomrieux Sa

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 Cepheid

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Cepheid

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cepheid

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Qiagen

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Qiagen

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Qiagen

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 Randox Laboratories

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Randox Laboratories

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Randox Laboratories

3.16 Healthcore

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Healthcore

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Healthcore

…



