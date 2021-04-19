New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The advancement in healthcare is beneficial for patients, the pharmaceutical industry, and society.



Market Size – USD 49.98 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Improvement and advancement in cancer biology.



The global Precision Oncology market is forecast to reach USD 99.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Precision oncology categories, recent advances in cancer care have been closely associated with genomic medicine. Knowing the genetic mutations of unique tumors holds the promise of giving practitioners a higher capacity to command specific prescriptions to fight specific tumors types. Although, only a few tumors and tumor types have been correlated with specific genetic mutations. In some forms of breast cancer, doctors instantly have years of expertise in genomic analysis to determine the most appropriate methods for their patients.



Physicians immediately can use DNA testing to look for the mutation of the gene; meanwhile, women with a family story of breast or ovarian cancer. Additionally, the combination of big data healthcare organizations with pharma & biotech corporations is likely to support market growth. On the other hand, the lack of awareness about the possible applications of precision medication and the compensation policies and regulatory framework is expected to hamper the market extension.



Key participants include Companies considered and profiled in this market study, Eagle Genomics, ASEBIO, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, NanoString Technologies, Inc. NeoGenomics, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN, Tepnel Pharma Services, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, among others.



The COVID-19 impact:

With the increase in the COVID-19 crisis, manufacturers are rapidly changing their practice & purchasing priorities to meet the demand of the pandemic. However, with an increase in investment in healthcare, the market will experience a rise in demand. The forecast of the market will offer in-depth insight into industry parameters by different factors of the market trends, and several price fluctuations.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The global Precision Oncology market accounted for USD 49.98 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2027.

- The Application is anticipated to reach USD 22.33 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period.

- The End-user segment dominated the market in 2019, with an estimated USD 99.72 billion.

- The Biotechnology companies are the largest segment and are estimated to generate revenue of over USD 43.08 billion by 2027.

- Demand for Precision oncology in defense is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

- North America is expected to be an active region over the forecast period. Numerous enterprises and several new players within and have been investing in advanced sensor manufacturing. The regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Precision Oncology market on the basis of End-user, Technology Type, Application, and region:



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceuticals Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Companies

Healthcare Data Companies



Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Big data Analytics

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Companies Diagnostics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Consumable

Instruments

Services



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Precision Oncology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Precision Oncology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

….

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Eagle Genomics

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. ASEBIO

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Menarini Silicon Biosystems

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. NanoString Technologies, Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. NeoGenomics

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Novartis AG

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue…



