New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- The global Precision Oncology market is forecast to reach USD 99.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Genomic medicine has been closely connected with recent developments in cancer treatment. Knowing the genetic mutations in particular tumours holds the promise of clinicians with a higher ability to prescribe specific prescriptions to treat specific types of tumours. While only a few tumours and types of tumours have been associated with unique genetic mutations, doctors have years of genomic research experience in certain forms of breast cancer in order to assess the most effective treatment strategies for their patients.



Doctors may use DNA tests to search for gene mutations in women with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer. Furthermore, it is expected that the integration of big data with pharma & biotech companies in healthcare organizations would accelerate precision oncology market growth. On the other hand, it is expected that the lack of knowledge of the potential applications of precision oncology and the reimbursement policies and regulatory structure would hamper the growth of the industry.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3353



Over the projection period, drug discovery technology is expected to see significant progress. In precision oncology, advances in pharmacogenomics will pave the way for drug discovery. Pharmacogenomics aims to predict the efficacy of a medication and helps to explain the variations in pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics with the aid of people's genetic details. In addition, the increasing emphasis of biopharmaceutical players on the advancement of precision oncology for cancer treatment would further fuel precision oncology market growth.



Over the projection period, North America is expected to be an active region. Several companies and several emerging players have invested in advanced sensor manufacturing and have been interested in it. Over the forecast period, the regional precision oncology market is predicted to exhibit a 12.7 percent CAGR.



Europe holds a large share in the global precision oncology market for precision medicine and is growing to rise at a steady rate of growth over the projected period. Increasing market building is expected to expand the use of such diagnostic tools, digital health records, and prescription medications, primarily for illness. In addition, European businesses concentrate on mergers and acquisitions that are meant to facilitate the improvement of the sector.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/precision-oncology-market



Key participants in precision oncology market include:



Eagle Genomics

ASEBIO

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NeoGenomics

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

QIAGEN

Tepnel Pharma Services

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



Request Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/precision-oncology-market/toc



Precision Oncology Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Precision Oncology market on the basis of End-user, Technology Type, Application, and region:



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceuticals Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Companies

Healthcare Data Companies



Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Big data Analytics

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Companies Diagnostics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Consumable

Instruments

Services



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com