Precision Punch Corporation Offers Precision Engineered Custom Punches

Berlin, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Having already impressed customers with its impeccably manufactured range of standard products, Precision Punch now moves steps ahead by also offering a line of custom punches, responding to meeting exact specifications worldwide for even the most challenging applications.



A spokesperson for the company wants customers to be aware of Precision Punch’s methodology of manufacturing. He states,“Ourstate-of-the-art, precisely calibrated equipment, along with on-site detailed engineering and manufacturing, assures unparalleled excellence and consistency on all orders, from just a few pieces to thousands.”



What makes Precision Punch Corporation a leader in the precisionmetal and plastic components industry is its team of skillful designers, CAD operators, and experienced engineers that work collaboratively to bring perfection to every job they undertake.



“Accuracy is the key focus of our team”, says the spokesperson, “It’s no surprise that 80% of our business is generated from custom design. Rather, we call it a commitment to maintaining accuracy and quality at reasonable costs.” Customers can place their order at Precision Punch and be assured of receiving the best of services. The company promises to deliver the exact product with the highest quality that thecustomer demands.



The company also understands the role mold components play in the making of plastic injection prototypes. While there are many standard components that are used commonly in every injection molding process such as punches, mold pins, core pins and ejector punches, sometimes the need for specifically designed components arises; and Precision Punch has the capabilities to successfully fill these needs.



About Precision Punch Corporation

Precision Punch Corporation is a premier manufacturer of punches, dies, core pins, perforators, and hardened, precision ground cylindrical parts. In addition to a full line of standard products, Precision Punch manufactures high-precision custom punches and products with specifications for a wide variety of applications and industries. They listen to customers thoroughly. They never hold back when comes to learn. And that is how they continue to deliver. It’s how the Precision Punch Corporationfulfillstheir mission to “Define Excellence” in everything they do.



For more information, please visit:http://ppunch.com/



Contact Details:

Address: Precision Punch Corporation, 304 Christian Lane, Berlin, Connecticut 06037-7087 | Phone: 860-229-9902 | Fax: 860-224-4238