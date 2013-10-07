Precision Punch Now Presents a High Quality Range of Core Pins

Berlin, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Capitalizing on its in-depth industrial expertise, Precision Punch has now enhanced its comprehensive and multipurpose product catalog by presenting a hard-wearing assortment of Core Pins. These products are manufactured by using the finest quality of air hardened hot work die steel. Besides this, the dimensions of the offered core pins are absolutely precise, a result of superlatively done heat treatment. Precision Punch has attained the status of being ISO 9001 Certified Worldwide Custom makers of Core Pins. Irrespective of its robust constitution and high utility quotient, the offered range comes with a reasonable pricing structure.



Precision Punch uses meticulous engineering together with advanced production techniques to create products that meet the exact needs of clients based in different parts of the world. It has been over four decades since the company emerged as a trusted destination to get reliable and durable custom punches. Explaining more, a representative stated, “Precision Punch has been the source for custom punches and component parts, earning a reputation for building reliability into every piece from the initial prototype to the final product. Our state-of-the-art, precisely calibrated equipment, along with on-site engineering and manufacturing, assures unparalleled excellence and consistency from just a few pieces to thousands.”



The stock of the company also consists of innovatively designed ejector pins that are manufactured in hi-tech production unit. These pins have undergone a string of quality control tests so that customers get a range that is impeccable and accurate. Made from the best in class stainless steel, the products presented by Precision Punch are valued by industrial electronics manufacturers, eyelet manufacturers, mold makers, etc.



About Precision Punch Corporation

Precision Punch Corporation is a premier manufacturer of punches, dies, core pins, perforators, and hardened, precision ground cylindrical parts. In addition to a full line of standard products, Precision Punch manufactures high-precision custom punches and products with specifications for a wide variety of applications and industries. The company uses its state-of-the-art production equipment, an experienced team of engineers and highly skilled machinists to ensure built-in quality control and personalized service each step of the way.



For more information, please visit http://ppunch.com/



Contact:

Precision Punch Corporation

304 Christian Lane

Berlin, Connecticut 06037-7087

Phone: 860-229-9902

Fax: 860-224-4238

sales@ppunch.com