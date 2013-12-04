Precision Punch Offers Highest Grade Mold Pins for Medical Applications

Berlin, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- When perfection is the only solution, Precision Punch is the company to turn to for the highest grade mold pins. The expertise to grind virtually any custom shape or configuration, and the ability to adhere to extremely tight tolerances, are the reasons demanding manufacturers rely on Precision Punch. In fact, their variety of medical grade steels and superior surface finishes enable them to deliver products suited for demanding medical applications.



All their products are a result of state of the art heat treatment and are manufactured by using the finest quality of hardened steels. Precision Punch products are manufactured to meet the most rigorous national and international specifications and certifications. From the simplest dowel pins to the most complex core pins, they have the engineering experience and production capabilities for virtually any configuration.



With a team of highly skilled and experienced engineers, combined with state-of-the-art production equipment, the company can easily handle any challenge. According to a Precision Punch spokesperson, “Our experienced team of engineers and highly skilled machinist assure built-in quality control and personalized service each step of the way. Whether it’s just a one-off component or the most demanding high-volume production, we insist on precision and perfection in each punch, die, blank, or pin we manufacture.”



In addition, Precision Punch delivers the same high quality in a wide range of other products including: ground perforators, close space punches, punch blanks, stepped punches, ejector pins, pilot punches, bevel-headed punches, core pins, mold pins, nitrided ejector pins, EDM die blanks, precision die buttons, tool blanks, sleeves, and miniature tools and components.



About Precision Punch Corporation

Precision Punch Corporation is a premier manufacturer of punches, dies, core pins, perforators, and hardened, precision ground cylindrical parts. In addition to a full line of standard products, Precision Punch manufactures high-precision custom punches and products with specifications serving a wide variety of applications and industries. By listening to customers’ needs thoroughly, Precision Punch fulfils their mission to “Define Excellence” in everything they do.



For more information, please visit http://ppunch.com/



Contact Details:

Precision Punch Corporation

304 Christian Lane, Berlin

Connecticut 06037-7087

Phone: 860-229-9902

Fax: 860-224-4238