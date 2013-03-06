Precision Realty Group Announces Featured Listings for Commercial Real Estate

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- The Philadelphia based commercial real estate brokerage, Precision Realty Group, is proud to announce their featured listing for a commercial real estate property that is in a prime location. As a full-service organization they are effective in producing results for investors, sellers, and developers. The Logan Square Retail building is located on 1900 Arch Street in Philadelphia that is near all the hottest amenities.



The Philadelphia commercial real estate listing includes 280 luxury residential apartments in the building with a ground floor retail space available as well. The Logan Circle building has amazing Arch Street signage with a perfect location in Philadelphia’s central business district. So, for those who have been searching for the perfect commercial real estate listing in Philadelphia, PA, now is the chance to take advantage of a property located to all the nearest attractions. The Comcast Center, Franklin Institute, Academy of Natural Sciences, Four Seasons Hotel, and Philadelphia Art Museum are all located nearby. Not only that, it is blocks from public transportation such as Amtrak, and right near Interstate 76.



The Logan Circle has a lot of great features for this commercial real estate in Philadelphia. Spring on the opportunity to grab this space for the Fall of 2013. The ground floor of this property has an unbelievable amount of square footage that can be used for any type of business. So, contact Precision Realty Group today to learn more about this Logan Circle property.



About Precision Realty Group

As a full-service commercial real estate brokerage, Precision Realty Group has been making a name for themselves in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. As their headquarters lies in the heart of the city, they strive to offer those looking for commercial real estate in Philadelphia, whether it is new developments, investors, or selling of the property, their aggressive brokers will be there every step of the way. With their experienced agents they have had the opportunity to handle national and regional accounts in a timely, professional manner to get the greatest results for clients.



To learn more visit http://www.precisionrg.com