Precision Realty Group Is Now Offering Investment Opportunities and Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Precision Realty Group, LLC is much more than a real estate broker. In fact, Precision Realty Group offers a range of services including: representation of buyers, sellers, and tenants; variety of leasing services, market research and evaluation, office and retail sales, and much more. Now, potential clients can have the ability to utilize Precision Realty Group’s sales and service department for investment opportunities.



Precision Realty Group is proud to be serving the greater Philadelphia area, New Jersey, and Delaware as a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm. Additionally, Precision Realty Group has had the pleasure of working with numerous national, regional, and local investors. With happy clients including: Bannana Republic, Dunkin Donuts, CVS Caremark, Barnes and Nobles, Bank of America, and many more; it is no surprise that Precision Realty Group has quickly become a name to recognize in the commercial real estate industry.



An investment portfolio isn’t complete without assets in commercial real estate. With that in mind, Precision Realty Group is excited to provide service for all of their client’s investment needs. Whether it is an opportunity to sell or buy, Precision Realty Group offers clients assistance along each step of the way. Additionally, Precision Realty Group is experienced in handling all types of commercial real estate investments including: land, retail space, office space, residential, and other listings.



There may not be a better time to buy or sell a commercial real estate asset. With record low interest rates, listings are moving quickly. In order to find the right investment, due diligence and efficiency is required. The professionals at Precision Realty Group have the experience required to make the right investment choices in this market. Make sure to contact Precision Realty Group when considering buying or selling any commercial real estate in Philadelphia.



About Precision Realty Group, LLC

As a full-service commercial real estate brokerage, Precision Realty Group has been making a name for themselves in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. As their headquarters lies in the heart of the city, they strive to offer those looking for commercial real estate in Philadelphia, whether it is new developments, investors, or selling of the property, their aggressive brokers will be there every step of the way. With their experienced agents they have had the opportunity to handle national and regional accounts in a timely, professional manner to get the greatest results for clients.



To learn more visit http://www.precisionrg.com