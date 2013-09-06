Precision Solutions with Latest Pneumatic Slip Rings Design - Moflon Presents the MEPH Series

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The sliding contact devices have been making more of a foray in to the market with a consistent need for applications in the electro mechanical industry. Slip rings are a core product of this industry and they have gradually evolved over a time span of over 40 years. Companies that started out in the niche at the onset of the evolution of these devices have now gradually gathered momentum in becoming the advanced group of the field.



They have gathered expertise and have seen the gradual evolution of the designs and development of the initial slip rings in to the wide variety of ranges available today. While the initial slip ring design was only initiated with transmission in mind, today the designs have evolved to cover a lot more than just the basic connectivity. The varieties now include, wind turbine, Ethernet, pancake high temperature, high ampere, hazardous variety and the more recent pneumatic/hydraulic variety of slip ring designs.



Leading brands have now turned towards innovation to make the slip ring design more powerful, faster, cost effective and able to withstand high power peaks for longer durations. While you have to take care of maintenance of the devices, and look into regular cleaning, filtering away oil and debris and adding lubrication periodically, the designs are self-reliant and hardly require replacing.



Moflon is one of niche leaders in the slip ring designing field with over 30 years of core experience and that many years of dedication towards developing invincible products. Their research and development team have been consistently working on integrating slip rings with FORJ or fiber optic joints. They are also designing slip rings to combine with rotary fluid joints, potentiometers and high frequency (ROJO). The company has also initiated in the field of pneumatic systems and designing specific slip rings for hydraulic mechanisms.



The MEPH series from Moflon

The MEPH series is Moflon’s contribution to the ever-developing area of pneumatic slip ring designs. The company has come up with eight variants under the series, which cover a range of 1- 12 passageways of pneumatic rotary joints. You can avail both solid and through bore varieties under the standard off the shelf varieties. The company takes client briefs regarding the pipe size and the media type that they require for their particular applications. Delivery of service is competitive and much faster than most of the other similar brands in the market.



These pneumatic slip rings have been designed for rotary joints and rotary unions. They are applicable for air, fluid and vacuum use. The design supports 1 to 48 wires of electric signal making it one of the most powerful transmission designs in the market.



Moflon has also provided other series for various slip ring designs that cater to different niches. The Ethernet series (ME), wind turbine series (MW) and pancake slip ring series (MP) have been making quite a wave already with their superior performances.



About Moflon

Moflon has been a niche player for slip rings for over 30 years. The company has produced quality products consistently and spearheaded constant development of new designs for new versions of slip rings. Their latest is the pneumatic slip rings and hydraulic slip rings under the MEPH series.



Contact Person: Mr.Lee

Company: MOFLON TECHNOLOGY CO.,LIMITED

Address: Zonghelou No 7,Shajing FuTong Industrial Park,Shajing,ShenZhen 518105, China

Tel:+86-755-33582126

Fax:+86-755-33582125

Email: sales@moflon.com

Skype Name: moflon.slipring

Website: http://www.moflon.com/meph.html