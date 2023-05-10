Precision Swine Farming Market Worth $711 Million by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- The precision swine farming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, with a projected market value of USD 711 million by 2028, up from USD 418 million in 2023.



The growth of the market is driven by the need for efficient data management and analysis in managing large numbers of pigs and the increasing demand for pork products.



The market for precision swine farming by software offering is growing due to the need for better data management and analysis. The market for needle-free injection systems is also increasing due to their advantages, including reducing the risk of infection and improving animal welfare.



Swine identification and tracking systems are in high demand, providing crucial data for farmers to monitor individual pigs, optimize growth, and track their health status. This technology also helps prevent disease outbreaks and aids farmers in complying with regulatory requirements related to food safety and animal welfare.



Europe is expected to dominate the precision swine farming market due to a shortage of labor, an aging population, a growing focus on sustainable pork production, and increasing demand for efficiency and productivity in swine farming.



The key players in this market include companies such as Nedap N.V., CTB, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc. with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



