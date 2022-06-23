Precision Viticulture Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Deveron Uas, Topcon, Ateknea Solutions

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Precision Viticulture Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Precision Viticulture market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

John Deere (United States), Trimble (United States), Topcon (Japan), Groupe ICV (France), Tracmap (New Zealand), Deveron Uas (Canada), Teejet Technologies (United States), Quantislabs (Hungary), Terranis (France), Ateknea Solutions (Spain), Aha Viticulture (Australia), AG Leader Technology (United States),



Definition:

Precision viticulture is the process of cultivation of grapes which is used for the production of wine. This process is used to optimize vineyard performance which particularly maximizes grape yield while reducing environmental influences and threat. There is various technology which is including precision viticulture including global positioning systems (GPS), meteorological sensor, satellite, and remote sensing and geographic information systems (GIS).



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Opportunity in Usage of Drones in Precision Viticulture

- Introduction of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)



Market Trend:

- Introduction of Technology for Improvement in Production

- Government Initiation towards New Technique Usage



Market Drivers:

- Fueling Demand of Great Quality Greps

- Need to Observe Grapes Quality



The Global Precision Viticulture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Irrigation Management, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Inventory Management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Others), Technology (Guidance System, Remote Sensing, Variable-Rate Technology)



Global Precision Viticulture market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



