Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Preclinical Imaging Market (Product - Modalities, and Reagents; Application - Research and Development, and Drug Discovery; End-user - Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotech Companies, and Research Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global preclinical imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Technological Advancement in Preclinical Imaging are Driving the Growth of the Market



The growing adoption of molecular imaging technology for drug development and technological advancement in preclinical imaging is driving the growth of the market. However, the high operational cost associated with preclinical imaging is hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, growing research infrastructure provides growth opportunities for the preclinical imaging market.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Preclinical Imaging Market



North America is expected to dominate the preclinical imaging market owing to growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, rapid adoption of several types of modalities by end-user, cardiovascular disease, and technological advancement.



Europe is the second-largest region for the preclinical imaging market owing to the increasing number of research and development activities and growing health care awareness among people.



Preclinical Imaging Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Preclinical Imaging Market Highlights



=> Preclinical Imaging Market Projection



=> Preclinical Imaging Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Preclinical Imaging Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Preclinical Imaging Market



Chapter - 4 Preclinical Imaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Preclinical Imaging Market by Product



=> Modalities



=> Reagents



Chapter - 6 Global Preclinical Imaging Market by Application



=> Research and Development



=> Drug Discovery



Chapter - 7 Global Preclinical Imaging Market by End-user



=> Pharmaceutical Companies



=> Biotech Companies



=> Research Institutes



Chapter - 8 Global Preclinical Imaging Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> MR Solutions



=> TriFoil Imaging



=> Bruker Corporation



=> PerkinElmer Inc



=> FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation



=> Mediso Ltd



=> Miltenyi Biotec



=> Aspect Imaging



=> Li-Cor Biosciences



=> MILabs B.V



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



