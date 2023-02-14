Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- Preclinical Imaging Market Forecast Analysis 2023-2030



Preclinical imaging is a field of medical research that uses imaging techniques to study living organisms and tissues in order to develop new drugs, therapies, and medical devices. The increasing demand for advanced medical imaging technologies and the growing need for preclinical research and development are driving growth in the preclinical imaging market.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



The report on Preclinical Imaging Market analyses historic information to forecast the industry's growth trends and forecasts upcoming growth based on detailed research reports. The primary research subjects are market revenue, market size, share, market growth, market trends, and industry predictions for the forecast years 2022 to 2030. The market segment information is provided by the research. The market is segmented by Type (Devices, Reagents, Services), Technologies (Optical Imaging, Micro MRI, Micro PET, SPECT, Micro Ultrasound, Micro CT, Photoacoustic (PAT) Imaging, Others). Helps the Preclinical Imaging Market aim their marketing efforts, particularly on the part they have recognized as being of interest, avoiding wasteful expenditure



According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "Preclinical Imaging Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Drivers:



One of the major factors driving the growth of the Preclinical Imaging Market is the increasing use of preclinical imaging in drug development. Preclinical imaging is used to study the efficacy, safety, and toxicity of new drugs, helping to reduce the time and cost associated with drug development. Additionally, preclinical imaging can also help identify new targets for drug development, improving the chances of success for new drugs entering the market.



Another factor driving the growth of the Preclinical Imaging Market is the increasing demand for non-invasive imaging techniques. Traditional preclinical imaging techniques, such as autopsies, are invasive and can cause harm to the test subjects. Non-invasive preclinical imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET), provide a safer and more efficient alternative, reducing the risk of harm to the test subjects and improving the accuracy of the results.



Advancements in imaging technology are also contributing to the growth of the Preclinical Imaging Market. The development of new imaging modalities, such as photoacoustic imaging, bioluminescence imaging, and fluorescence imaging, is improving the accuracy and sensitivity of preclinical imaging, further increasing its popularity and use in preclinical research and drug development.



Market Challenges:



However, there are also several challenges facing the Preclinical Imaging Market, including the high cost of preclinical imaging equipment and the lack of standardization in preclinical imaging protocols. Additionally, there is a lack of trained professionals and technical expertise.



Preclinical Imaging Market Segmentation



Components



-Devices

-Reagents

-Services



Types



-Optical Imaging

-Micro MRI

-Micro PET, SPECT

-Micro Ultrasound

-Micro CT

-Photoacoustic (PAT) Imaging

-Others



By Regions



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa



Companies

1. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

2. Li-COR, Inc.

3. PerkinElmer, Inc.

4. Bruker Corporation

5. Aspect Imaging Ltd.

6. Siemens AG

7. General Electric

8. TriFoil Imaging

9. Agilent Technologies

10. MILabs BV



