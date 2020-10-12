New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- The Preclinical Tomography System Market size is expected to exceed USD 628.45 million by 2027, from USD 412.44 million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 7.8% through the forecast period. The market growth is driven by growing demand for clinical imaging techniques for disease diagnosis & drug development, a rise in technological advancements in molecular imaging, along with substantial preclinical research funding by private and public organizations. The preclinical tomography system aids in the visualization of living animals through high-resolution three-dimensional image generation for research purposes, such as disease diagnosis and drug development.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), MILabs B.V. (Netherlands), MR Solutions (U.K.), Scanco Medical (U.K.), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), Aspect Imaging (Israel), TriFoil Imaging (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotech GmbH (Germany), and Sedecal MILabs (Spain), among others.



The Preclinical Tomography System industry is segmented into:



By Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



CT, PET, & SPECT

Composite System



By Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Biopharmaceuticals

Research Institute

Other



Regional Outlook of Preclinical Tomography System Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Preclinical Tomography System market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Preclinical Tomography System Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Preclinical Tomography System sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Preclinical Tomography System industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Preclinical Tomography System industry

Analysis of the Preclinical Tomography System market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Preclinical Tomography System Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Preclinical Tomography System industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



