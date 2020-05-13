Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Precooked Corn Flour Market (Application - Bakery Products, Noodles and Pasta, Sauces, Extruded Products, and Breakfast Cereals; Source - Maize, Wheat, Rice, and Other Sources; End User - Online Retail, and Store Base Retail): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Precooked corn flour is made up of pure corn and used in the manufacturing of household dishes such as fast food products, meat products, and soup. Corn and its products are considered as healthy to consume. It does not contain gluten protein as it is found in other flour that is one of the major causes of celiac disease that leads to difficulty in digesting food. It does not contain any preservatives, artificial colors or flavoring as well as the production process is chemical-free.



Some pre-cooked corn flour such as masarepa is used to prepare arepas which is a type of corn cake and it is famous in Colombia and Venezuela. Nowadays, masarepa is processed at the industrial level and most grocery stores keep this pre-cooked corn flour which is helpful to prepare arepas easily.



Increasing Number of Phenylketonuria Patients



In North America, 3 million people are affected by celiac disease. Among them, 97 % of people are not under-diagnosis. Thereby, increasing prevalence of the autoimmune digestive diseases due to the intake of gluten has boosted the demand for the gluten-free products that are present in the precooked corn flour. Therefore, these factors enhance the growth of the market.



On the other hand, organic pre-cooked food with high nutrition has been launched by many manufacturers. Its uses for preparing snacks, soups, bakery products, sauces, pizza, pasta, and other products raise the demand in the precooked corn flour market. Besides, the manufacturer is also using xanthan and carboxy methyl cellulose gums in corn starch to produce low-phenylalanine bread for phenylketonuria patients.



Eventually, the increasing number of phenylketonuria patients drives this market. When pre-cooked corn flour gets integrated with the various other food products, it becomes more nutritive and increases the values of the food product. Hence, this integration of the various food has increased the need for the precooked corn flour product.



Changing the Lifestyle of People Impels



In addition, the food processing of the precooked corn flour takes lesser time, which propels the growth of this market. People are becoming more conscious about health and prefer organic food products mostly. Thereby, changing the lifestyle of people impels the growth of the precooked corn flour market.



Availability of the Precooked Food for the Infant Food Formulations



However, the lack of awareness and trust among the consumer about the precooked corn flour product yet remain one of the major restraints to this market. Moreover, the availability of the precooked food for the infant food formulations to provide nutrition and texture offers favorable opportunities in the precooked corn flour market.



Latin America Holds the Highest Market Share



Latin America holds the highest market share in this market due to the increasing use of precooked food in traditional food products. Besides, Latin America is the largest consumer of the precooked corn flour and major players in the global precooked corn flour market are expanding their distribution channels in Latin America. Therefore, these factors boost the growth of the market.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the presence of the food culture. The consumption of wheat-based food products is high in this region. The demand for infant food formulations has increased as it provides nutrition and texture as compared to the other products. Hence, infant formulation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



