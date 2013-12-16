Predator Guard Launches Solar-Powered Predator Control Light

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- There's nothing more disheartening than seeing abundant gardens and precious livestock being destroyed by night predators or wild animals.



As natural wildlife habitats become smaller, wild animals are focusing their hunting activities on domestic livestock, homesteads and farmlands. Most nocturnal predators wait until after dark, when they feel safest and can go undetected, to make their attack. The most common and destructive predators include fox, deer, coyote, raccoon, owls and hawks. In a single night an attack by one of these animals can cause irreparable damage to a homestead's gardens, chicken coops and livestock.



By deploying the Predator Guard control light, thousands of homesteaders and farmers are protecting their hard work and investments from damaging attacks by nocturnal predators.



The Predator Guard uses the latest smart technology to produce a repeating flash of twin lights, that to wild animals appear to be the eyes of another predator. Sensing inherent danger, predators flee the area and stay far away, seeking other locations to do their hunting.



The Predator Guard deterrent device charges via a solar panel during the day using available sunlight. When evening arrives, the unit turns itself on automatically and intermittently flashes a pair of pulsing red lights. Predators do not want to confront another, possibly larger and more dangerous animal. They feel threatened and stay away from the area.



The Predator Guard is made with the toughest industrial components. It is housed in a waterproof casing and uses solar power to offer year round protection. Easy mounting can be achieved on any vertical surface with a screw or via an internal magnet. Each unit covers a 60 degree radius with up to a half mile range. Farmers and homesteaders report maximum protection from predators when they employ up to four Predator Guard units for 360 degree protection. For best results, each predator control light should be placed at the eye-height of the offending predator.



For many years, the public has been demanding safer predator control products and ‘green’ alternatives that are eco-friendly, humane and effective. The Predator Guard control device protects a users’ property while also protecting the environment and its inhabitants. By avoiding dangerous chemical pesticides and cruel traps, the Predator Guard control light assures the safety of domestic animals, pets and family members. Research shows that, in the long-term, teaching pests to stay away is more effective than killing them.



The Predator Guard comes with a 3 year manufacturer's replacement warranty that ensures all units are operational for long term protection.



Advanced protection can now be deployed at an affordable price. The Predator Guard is currently available on sale at Amazon.com:



http://www.amazon.com/Best-Predator-Control-Light-Maintenance-Free/dp/B00E51X8Q8/