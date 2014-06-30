Prediction: Global Reinforced Plastics Market Expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Rising demand from automotive and building & construction applications are the major driving factor for growth of the reinforced plastics market. Availability of raw materials and price volatility are expected to inhibit market growth. Furthermore, governmental regulations regarding exposure limits of various raw materials are hampering market growth.



View Full Report With Complete TOC or Request Sample of This Report at http://www.researchmoz.us/reinforced-plastics-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html



The report covers analysis and forecast for the global reinforced plastics market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2012 to 2019. The market has been segmented based on product type into carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP), glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRP), aramid fiber reinforced plastics and others. The reinforced plastics market is further segmented based on applications by analyzing current and future trends of the market. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into automotive, building & construction, aerospace & aviation, wind energy, electrical & electronics, marine and others. The product and application segments are forecasted from 2013 to 2019. Regional segmentation includes estimates and forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Each region is further analyzed on each product type and application.



The report also provides a detailed analysis of the value chain to offer a comprehensive view of value addition at each stage of the value chain. The study includes Porter’s five forces model that analyzes existing competition and impact of suppliers, buyers, substitutes and new entrants. The report includes drivers and restraints affecting the reinforced plastics market growth and their impact on the market in the near future. Additionally, it provides opportunities for the reinforced plastics market during the forecast period on the global level. Furthermore, the report includes company profiles of major players in the market. Company profiles comprise company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments.



Major players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation, the Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Du Pont, Binani Industries, Ahlstrom, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Haysite Reinforced Plastics and Solvay.



This report segments the global reinforced plastics market as follows:



Reinforced Plastics Market - Product Analysis

Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP)

Glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRP)

Aramid fiber reinforced plastics

Other fiber reinforced plastics (Including natural fibers, metal, etc.)

Reinforced Plastics Market - Application Analysis

Automotive

Building & construction

Aerospace & aviation

Wind energy

Marine

Electrical & electronics

Others (Including pipe, tanks, consumer goods, etc.)

Reinforced Plastics Market - Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Browse Blog - http://pramoddige91.wordpress.com/