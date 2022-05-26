Predictions and Tech Trends for 2022 from CIOs and Other IT Leaders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2022 -- 2022 could be an interesting year for CIOs and IT leaders. Pressures are beginning to bite in terms of talent shortages but there are also a wealth of opportunities thanks to ongoing digital transformation and increasingly innovative technology, such as analytics and AI. CIOs say they are increasingly being positioned to influence the agenda within their organisations, fusing the traditional CIO role with that of a CEO, and sometimes CFO, and taking on challenges relating to productivity and efficiency. Expansion in cloud usage and greater use of data to unlock sustainability have also been identified as key trends for 2022. When it comes to tackling those talent shortages, CIOs predict the most demand in roles relating to information security, analytics, architecture and cloud and engineering. From increasing wages to attract more talent, to streamlining cloud-first and platform-based architectures to adopting low-code/no-code solutions to minimise the need for niche recruiting, there are many responses that businesses could adopt, according to predictions from CIOs and IT leaders.



Leathwaite recruits CIOs for organisations that want to make meaningful change. Finding the right people can make a big difference to any business when it comes to responding to the challenges that exist today, from digital transformation to overcoming supply chain problems. Combining superior insight and knowledge with a focus on cultural fit and engaging key talent to meet objectives for long-term growth has made Leathwaite a vital partner for a broad range of businesses. That includes industry-leading multinationals, financial services, medium-sized and SME firms, start-ups and private equity-backed organisations.



Being a CIO is a broader, and more extensive, task than it has ever been. Finding leaders who are multi-faceted is key for many enterprises who require CIOs to excel in multiple areas, from management and collaboration to communication. As CIO recruiters, Leathwaite understands that CIO responsibilities can be diverse, from implementing new infrastructure and digital transformation to collecting and analysing data or providing global technology oversight. Leathwaite works with businesses to help identify - and connect with - the right people to build strong long-term relationships. A broad international footprint means that the firm is in pole position as CIO recruiters when it comes to sourcing global talent, including from emerging cultures and markets. Over the years Leathwaite has helped make key connections happen with businesses, from global payments companies to international insurers, asset management firms, retail banks and investment banks.



Andy Wallace, Managing Partner said: "Creating more diversity at the top should be a priority for all businesses. I see our role as a crucial part of that change in helping business leaders find the very best diverse talent that will deliver exceptional results".



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite are CFO recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.