Fast Market Research recommends "Predictive Analytics Market [(Fraud, Risk, Marketing, Operations), Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Environment, Government Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Transportation, Travel, Telecom, Sports)]: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018) " from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The surging competition across various industry verticals need to look out for newer technologies to maintain their foothold in the ever-changing market. Regardless of the industry type and organizational size, big data is generated with every instance of consumer interaction. Predictive analytics ensures that this big data is scrutinized and correlated with present and past historical trends, to predict future trends and consumer behaviors in the market. Predictive analytics utilizes a variety of statistics and modeling techniques and also uses machine information, data mining, and Business Intelligence (BI) tools to make predictions about the future opportunities, risks, and threats.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The major players include IBM, HP, SAS, TIBCO, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, KXEN, StatSoft, Angoss Software, and FICO. These players provide predictive analytics in the form of individual components as well as suites. The report provides in-depth analysis of the global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key issues, and opportunities in the considered market. The report also includes estimated market sizes and forecasts of primer markets such as business analytics market, big data market, and cloud market. Furthermore, it provides a comprehensive business case analysis along with the information on major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in the market.
The report also focuses on various regional markets for each of the sub-segments within the predictive analytics environment. The major geographical regions include North America (NA), Europe (EU), Latin America (LA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The information in the report's competitive landscape and company profiles sections includes key developments, core strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and venture funding of key industry players.
MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global predictive analytics market by vertical and geographical regions. Each vertical is further sub-segmented by applications.
On the basis of industry verticals:
This market is segmented on the basis of industry verticals such as banking and financial services, insurance (BFSI), healthcare, environment and government, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, telecommunication and information and technology (IT), media and entertainment, sports, energy and utilities, oil and gas, and others.
On the basis of geographical regions:
Geographical regions are classified into North America (NA), Europe, Latin America (LA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market [Algorithmic Trading, Fraud Detection, Sentiment Analysis, Supply Chain Optimization, Transportation and Logistics, Revenue Assurance, Emergency Response Services] Worldwide Market Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Security Analytics Market By Types (Network Security, Application Security, Data And Information Security, Physical Security, Mobile Security) - Worldwide Market Forecasts And Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Business Intelligence Market by Types (Mobile BI, Social BI, Cloud BI, Traditional BI), by Function, by Deployment, by Features, by Verticals, by Organization Size, by Regions): Worldwide Trends, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Big Data Market By Types (Hardware; Software; Services; BDaaS - HaaS; Analytics; Visualization as Service); By Software (Hadoop, Big Data Analytics and Databases, System Software (IMDB, IMC): Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Business Process as A Service (BPaaS) Market & Cloud BPM Market By Process Outsourcing (Sales, Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, Marketing, Operations) - Global Advancements, Opportunity Roadmaps, Market Forecast and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Context-Aware Computing (CAC) Market - Global Advancements, Emerging Applications, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Gamification Market [(Consumer Gamification, Enterprise Gamification) by Deployment (On-Premise, On-Demand); Application (Marketing, Sales, Hr, Support, and Development); Size (SMB, Enterprise)]: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Cloud Based Business Analytics Market: Cloud BI, Predictive; Text; Web; Speech; Machine; & Video Analytics, Delivery Models, Market Trends, Enterprise Roadmap - Global Forecast and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market : Global Advancements, Demand Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2013 - 2018)
- Enterprise Video Market (Conferencing, Webcasting, Video on Demand, Video Streaming, Asset Management, CMS, Video Collaboration, Video Analytics, Video Security, Managed Services) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)