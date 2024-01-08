Predictive Analytics Market Future Scope, Latest Trends & Global Forecast - 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2024 -- The global Predictive Analytics Market size is poised to grow from $10.5 billion in 2021 to $28.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period, according to report by MarketsandMarkets.



Various factors such as increasing use of AI and ML and acquisitions and product launches in this market are expected to drive the adoption of Predictive Analytics software and services.



The services segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



The services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. These services are an integral step in deploying Predictive Analytics solutions and are taken care of by solution and service providers. The demand for professional services is expected to rise due to a rise in tailored demands from customers. Customers are coming up with customization requirements in already installed predictive analytics solutions for enhancing overall performance. The customization requirements include enhanced real-time insights for precise alert systems, enhanced security measures, improved digital Customer Experience (CX), and the capability to extract the maximum potential from the rising enterprise data. The growing adoption of Predictive Analytics solutions is expected to boost the adoption of professional and managed services.



Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



The Predictive Analytics market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the Predictive Analytics market.



SMEs segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The SMEs segment is a faster-growing segment in the Predictive Analytics market during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. The adoption of Predictive Analytics software and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Healthcare and Life sciences segment to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period



Predictive analytics helps in decision-making by providing real-time information that can support decisions and deliver actionable insights for the vertical. It offers insights that can aid in enhancing the efforts put into patient care, enhance services, and improve existing procedures.



APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is showing a substantial rise in the adoption of Predictive Analytics solutions and services during the forecast period. The increasing volumes of data, advancements in AI and big data technologies, growing concerns about data integrity, and rising demand for useful insights are major factors driving the predictive analytics market across APAC. Countries such as China, ANZ, and Japan are focusing on enhancing the management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes.



Major vendors in the global Predictive Analytics market IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), AWS (US), HPE (US), Teradata (US), Alteryx (US), FICO (US), Altair (US), Domo (US), Cloudera (US), Board International (Switzerland), TIBCO Software (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Qlik (US), Happiest Minds (India), Dataiku (US), RapidMiner (US), Biofourmis (US), In-med Prognostics (India), Aito.Ai (Finland), Symend (US), Onward Health (India), Unioncrate (US), CyberLabs (Brazil), Actify Data Labs (India), Amlgo Labs (India), and Verimos (US).



