Predictive Analytics Market Share Will Gain $28.1 Billion by 2026 Globally

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- Predictive Analytics Market size expected to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2021 to USD 28.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing use of AI and ML and acquisitions and product launches in this market are expected to drive the adoption of Predictive Analytics software and services.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Predictive Analytics Market"

292- Tables

62- Figures

315- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1181



The services segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



The services segment is further divided into professional services and managed services. These services are an integral step in deploying Predictive Analytics solutions and are taken care of by solution and service providers. The demand for professional services is expected to rise due to a rise in tailored demands from customers. Customers are coming up with customization requirements in already installed predictive analytics solutions for enhancing overall performance. The customization requirements include enhanced real-time insights for precise alert systems, enhanced security measures, improved digital Customer Experience (CX), and the capability to extract the maximum potential from the rising enterprise data. The growing adoption of Predictive Analytics solutions is expected to boost the adoption of professional and managed services.



Cloud segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



The Predictive Analytics market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger and projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the Predictive Analytics market.



Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1181



SMEs segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The SMEs segment is a faster-growing segment in the Predictive Analytics market during the forecast period as cloud-based solutions and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. The adoption of Predictive Analytics software and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Healthcare and Life sciences segment to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period



Predictive analytics helps in decision-making by providing real-time information that can support decisions and deliver actionable insights for the vertical. It offers insights that can aid in enhancing the efforts put into patient care, enhance services, and improve existing procedures.



APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is showing a substantial rise in the adoption of Predictive Analytics solutions and services during the forecast period. The increasing volumes of data, advancements in AI and big data technologies, growing concerns about data integrity, and rising demand for useful insights are major factors driving the predictive analytics market across APAC. Countries such as China, ANZ, and Japan are focusing on enhancing the management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1181



Major vendors in the global Predictive Analytics market IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), AWS (US), HPE (US), Teradata (US), Alteryx (US), FICO (US), Altair (US), Domo (US), Cloudera (US), Board International (Switzerland), TIBCO Software (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Qlik (US), Happiest Minds (India), Dataiku (US), RapidMiner (US), Biofourmis (US), In-med Prognostics (India), Aito.Ai (Finland), Symend (US), Onward Health (India), Unioncrate (US), CyberLabs (Brazil), Actify Data Labs (India), Amlgo Labs (India), and Verimos (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/predictive-analytics.asp