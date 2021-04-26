Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is another major factor expected to further boost growth of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market during the forecast period.



The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market landscape.



The Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.



Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, end-use, and region.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Solutions

Customer relationship management

Fraud detection

Risk management

Performance management



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premises

Cloud



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Human resource

Talent analytics

Sales & marketing

Marketing analytics

Behavioral analytics

Finance

Collection analytics

Operations

Distribution management

Inventory planning

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Retail

Telecommunication

Mining

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Government

Defense

BFSI

Logistics

Entertainment

Sports

Gaming

Others



The report addresses the following key points:



The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solution



4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions



4.2.2.3. Increasing usage of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics for inventory planning



4.2.2.4. Increasing application of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics for remote monitoring



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Data security concern



4.2.3.2. High cost of investment



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



5.1.1. Services



5.1.2. Solutions



5.1.2.1. Customer relationship management



5.1.2.2. Fraud detection



5.1.2.3. Risk management



5.1.2.4. Performance management



Chapter 6. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



6.1.1. On-premises



6.1.2. Cloud



Chapter 7. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



7.1.1. Human resource



7.1.1.1. Talent analytics



7.1.2. Sales & marketing



7.1.2.1. Marketing analytics



7.1.2.2. Behavioral analytics



7.1.3. Finance



7.1.3.1. Collection analytics



7.1.4. Operations



7.1.4.1. Distribution management



7.1.4.2. Inventory planning



7.1.5. Others



CONTINUED…!



