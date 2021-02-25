The study methodologies used to examine the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
The global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is another major factor expected to further boost growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period.
The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics industry.
Key Highlights of Report
Solution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions for fraud detection, debt management, and risk management in various sectors.
Cloud segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions by end-user to efficiently collect, process, and transfer analyzed data.
In terms of revenue contribution to the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market, the operation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for advanced solution to improve inventory planning across different industry.
Healthcare segment is projected to account for comparatively higher market share during the forecast period due to growing use of predictive analytics in the healthcare industry for detection of patient condition in general ward and ICU.
North America market is projected to account for the highest revenue share as compared to other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions across different industries to boost business performance and reduce operational costs.
Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.
In January 2021, Boemska Technology Solutions Ltd. was acquired by SAS Institute Inc. This acquisition will help SAS to reduce cost of cloud-based analytics solutions and enhance portability of solutions into enterprise and mobile applications.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Services
Solutions
Customer relationship management
Fraud detection
Risk management
Performance management
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
On-premises
Cloud
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Human resource
Talent analytics
Sales & marketing
Marketing analytics
Behavioral analytics
Finance
Collection analytics
Operations
Distribution management
Inventory planning
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Retail
Telecommunication
Mining
Energy
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Automotive
Government
Defense
BFSI
Logistics
Entertainment
Sports
Gaming
Others
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?
