The global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is another major factor expected to further boost growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period.



Key Highlights of Report

Solution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions for fraud detection, debt management, and risk management in various sectors.

Cloud segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions by end-user to efficiently collect, process, and transfer analyzed data.

In terms of revenue contribution to the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market, the operation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for advanced solution to improve inventory planning across different industry.

Healthcare segment is projected to account for comparatively higher market share during the forecast period due to growing use of predictive analytics in the healthcare industry for detection of patient condition in general ward and ICU.

North America market is projected to account for the highest revenue share as compared to other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions across different industries to boost business performance and reduce operational costs.

Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.

In January 2021, Boemska Technology Solutions Ltd. was acquired by SAS Institute Inc. This acquisition will help SAS to reduce cost of cloud-based analytics solutions and enhance portability of solutions into enterprise and mobile applications.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Solutions

Customer relationship management

Fraud detection

Risk management

Performance management



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premises

Cloud



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Human resource

Talent analytics

Sales & marketing

Marketing analytics

Behavioral analytics

Finance

Collection analytics

Operations

Distribution management

Inventory planning

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Retail

Telecommunication

Mining

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Government

Defense

BFSI

Logistics

Entertainment

Sports

Gaming

Others



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



