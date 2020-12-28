Biomarkers or biological markers are naturally occurring molecules, genes, or characteristics typically detected through molecular biology tools to identify the pathological or physiological condition.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Predictive Biomarkers Market
Biomarkers, also known as biological markers, are molecules or genes that occur naturally in the body. They can be identified through molecular biology tools and indicate various physiological or pathological conditions. Predictive biomarkers are essential as they aid in determiningsuitable therapies for concerned patients. They find extensive application in clinical trials due to their vital role in assessing the new drug candidate's dosage and efficacy.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Roche Diagnostic Limited
Siemens Healthcare
Abbott Laboratories
Qiagen
Johnson and Johnson
E. Healthcare
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Affymetrix, Inc.
Others
Market Drivers
The global predictive biomarkers market is foreseen to expand at a robust rate over the estimated timeframe. Predictive biomarkers play an indispensable role in personalized oncology as they help diagnose breast, lung, and colon cancers accurately.Therefore, it is a vital factor that creates significant growth prospects for this market. The other key factors contributing to the growth of this industry include the rising incidences of different cancer types, surging usage of predictive biomarkers in cancer diagnosis, increased funding for research & development activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the surging diagnostic applications of predictive biomarkers, and their proliferating use in disease prognosis and pharmacodynamics.
Product Type
Cancer
Neurological Disorders
Immunological Disorders
Cardiovascular Disorders
Others
Application
Diagnostic Centers
Academic and Research Institutes
CROs
Biopharmaceutical Companies
Others
Key Summary of the Predictive Biomarkers Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Predictive Biomarkers market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Predictive Biomarkers market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Overview
North America is the frontrunner in the global predictive biomarkers market, based on its significant contribution to market growth worldwide. The growing incidence of cancer, extensive use of biomarkers in precision medicine and drug discovery& development, the rising geriatric population, increasing government funding for academic research& developmentprograms, and the escalating number ofCROs in the region have significantly fueled the regional market expansion.
