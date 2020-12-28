Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Predictive Biomarkers Market



Biomarkers, also known as biological markers, are molecules or genes that occur naturally in the body. They can be identified through molecular biology tools and indicate various physiological or pathological conditions. Predictive biomarkers are essential as they aid in determiningsuitable therapies for concerned patients. They find extensive application in clinical trials due to their vital role in assessing the new drug candidate's dosage and efficacy.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Roche Diagnostic Limited

Siemens Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen

Johnson and Johnson

E. Healthcare

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

Others



Market Drivers



The global predictive biomarkers market is foreseen to expand at a robust rate over the estimated timeframe. Predictive biomarkers play an indispensable role in personalized oncology as they help diagnose breast, lung, and colon cancers accurately.Therefore, it is a vital factor that creates significant growth prospects for this market. The other key factors contributing to the growth of this industry include the rising incidences of different cancer types, surging usage of predictive biomarkers in cancer diagnosis, increased funding for research & development activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the surging diagnostic applications of predictive biomarkers, and their proliferating use in disease prognosis and pharmacodynamics.



Product Type



Cancer

Neurological Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others



Application



Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

CROs

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others



Regional Overview



North America is the frontrunner in the global predictive biomarkers market, based on its significant contribution to market growth worldwide. The growing incidence of cancer, extensive use of biomarkers in precision medicine and drug discovery& development, the rising geriatric population, increasing government funding for academic research& developmentprograms, and the escalating number ofCROs in the region have significantly fueled the regional market expansion.



