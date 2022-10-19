Predictive Maintenance in Oil & Gas Sector Driven by Reliable Data and Technological Advances – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- The latest publication from GlobalData Plc titled Predictive Maintenance in Oil and Gas Industry – Thematic Research examines several factors expected to drive the need for predictive maintenance in the oil and gas sector. Predictive maintenance tools will become more widespread across the critical infrastructure in the oil and gas industry, as they offer operational and financial fluidity using technology over the next decade.



Advances and the emergence of innovative technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), big data, and cloud computing are shaping the predictive maintenance strategies in the oil and gas industry. The base measurement technologies for predictive maintenance, such as vibration monitoring and thermal imaging, have also improved, as a vast amount of data and analytical capabilities are available, owing to the boom in digital transformation projects across the industry. In addition, predictive maintenance strategies will create a greener future. Predictive maintenance can also help improve human resource allocation, thereby increasing productivity.



Predictive maintenance value chain highlights



Device layer

- Sensors and probes

- Thermal imaging

- Measurement devices/instruments



Connectivity layer

- Edge infrastructure

- Cloud infrastructure

- Networking equipment

- Wireless network



Data layer

- Data storage

- Data processing and analysis

- Business intelligence



Services layer

- System design and integration

- Inspection and maintenance

- Digital twins



App layer

- Apps and platforms



Key Predictive Maintenance Technologies used in the Oil and Gas Industry



- Vibration monitoring

- Infrared thermography

- Lubricant oil analysis

- Ultrasonic and acoustic emission monitoring

- Virtual inspection

- Motor current analysis

- Ferrography

- Spectrography

- Wear particle analysis



Top Predictive Maintenance Trends in the Oil and Gas Industry



Oil and Gas trends

- Cost pressure

- Streamlining maintenance activities

- Aging infrastructure

- Shortage of skilled workforce

- COVID-19



Technology trends

- Digitization

- Digital twin

- Internet of Things

- Combining multiple technologies

- Data Analytics

- Augmented and virtual reality

- Macroeconomic trends



Macroeconomic trends

- Environmental, social, governance (ESG)



Predictive Maintenance Companies in the Oil and Gas Industry.



Top Companies in the Oil and Gas Industry



- ADNOC

- BP

- Chevron

- Equinor

- ExxonMobil

- Petrobras

- Repsol

- Saudi Aramco

- Shell

- TotalEnergies SE



Top Companies in Oilfield Service Industry



- Aker Solutions

- Baker Hughes – GE

- Halliburton

- National Oilwell Varco

- Schlumberger

- Weatherford International



Predictive Maintenance Industry Analysis



Predictive maintenance is an important part of asset management strategies that are employed in every industry as it helps maximize the operational life of equipment and infrastructure. It uses an innovative data-driven approach to assess the state of the equipment or infrastructure and provides a detailed picture of its expected operating life.



Predictive maintenance in the upstream sector

- Offshore

- Shale



Predictive maintenance in the midstream sector

- Pipelines

- LNG



Predictive maintenance in the downstream sector

- Refineries



